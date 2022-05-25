CBSE Class 12 Home Science Term 2 Exam Analysis 2022: ‘Unexpectedly Difficult’ Say Students, Experts Agree!

CBSE Class 12 Home Science Term 2 Exam 2022 was conducted today, May 25, 2022. Check for the first reactions of the students and expert reviews about the paper here.

CBSE Class 12 Home ScienceTerm 2 exam has been conducted today that is on May 25, 2022. Students were seen relaxed as they entered the exam venue in the morning today. All the norms of Covid 19 were followed as per CBSE’s guidelines. Students were seen with mixed reactions as they emerged out of the exam centres today. The exam was easy for some students while many complained that it was not as easy as they expected. Check the complete student review and expert analysis of the paper below.

CBSE Class 12 Home Science Term 2 Exam 2022: Student Reactions

CBSE Class 12 Home Science students emerged not so happy from the centres today. Many students were of the view that the exam could have been easier and scoring, but they could not attempt it well.

Mostly female students were seen at the centres of Delhi-NCR today who attempted the Home Science exam. “It was not that easy but from the syllabus”, said one of the students, Malika Ahuja.

The students also informed that a few questions were from the book’s question bank.

All in all, the students of CBSE Board Class 12 Home Science expect lesser marks than the Term 1 Home Science exam in Term 2.

CBSE Class 12 Home Science Term 2 Exam 2022: Expert Opinion

CBSE Class 12 Home Science paper was expected to be easy. The students were prepared and generally take this exam very lightly. The question paper had had a total of 13 questions

The Question paper was divided into three sections-A, B and C.

Section A had questions of 2 marks each, Section B consisted of questions of 3 marks each while Section C had questions number 11 to 13 of 4 marks each. The internal choices were provided in the sections.

“There is no doubt that this time the students would have thought of scoring better marks than the previous Term,” said a teacher outside the centre in Ghaziabad. “Some of the questions were extremely easy in the paper, any average student could have done it but some questions were tricky,” she continued.

The experts at Jagran Josh are predicting atleast 80-85% marks as average marks in today’s CBSE Class 12 Home Science Term 2 Exam 2022.

Now the students would be appearing for major papers like CBSE Class 12 Economic Term 2 exam and the CBSE Class 12 Biology Term 2 exam 2022 in the coming week.

Check the articles below which could be of help here:

CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Exam 2022: Most Important Topics in Physics, Chemistry & Bio| CBSE Board Exams



CBSE Class 12 Biology Sample Paper By Experts For Last Minute Revision| Term 2 Exam 2022



CBSE Class 12 Economics, Accountancy & Business Studies| Most Important Topics For Term 2 Exam 2022

