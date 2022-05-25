CBSE Class 12 Home Science Term 2 Question Paper 2022: Download Free PDF| Answer Key To Release Soon!

CBSE Class 12 Home Science Term 2 Question Paper and Answer key (to be uploaded soon) can be checked in the article below. Also, find out student reactions and marks predicted by the experts below.

CBSE Class 12 Home Science Exam Term 2 was conducted today that is on May 25, 2022. As easy as the students were taking this paper to be, they were seen coming out with sunken faces from the exam centres of Delhi NCR. Our reporters were told by the first student coming out that, “ the paper should have been easy, how will I cover up for Term 1 scores?”. Check the expert review of the question paper here and download the paper in PDF format below through the link.

Also, check the first reaction of the students here through this article.

CBSE Class 12 Home Science Exam Term 2: Paper Pattern

The paper was for 2 hours and had 13 questions compulsory. There were internal choices in the paper.

Section A had 2 marks questions, Section B consisted of 3 marks questions while Section C had 4 marks questions each.

Many students reported the four marks questions to be extremely lengthy. Many claimed that they were just happy that their exam was complete. " I thought I would not be able to complete the exam today", said Dipika, a student outside the centre at Mayur Vihar, Delhi.

The experts at Jagran Josh are meanwhile predicting an average score of 80-85% in the exam today.

CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Home Science exam was termed moderate to difficult today.

CBSE Class 12 Home Science Term 2 Exam 2022: Question Paper

Take a look at some of the questions asked today below.

1. The invention of the sewing machine turned handicrafts into an industry. In which year and by whom was the foot treadle for the sewing machine invented?

2. What is the importance of radio and television in the Development of Communication?

3. (a) Mrs Gupta wants to open her own boutique. Name any four principles of design which would help her in designing clothes?

OR

(b) Renu wants to create a dress for herself using neutral colours. What is the other name for these colours? Also, give three examples of neutral colours.

4. Explain 'pulsation' as a method of washing clothes, to your mother.

CBSE Class 12 Home Science Term 2 Exam 2022: Answer Key Soon!

The answer key of this question paper would soon be uploaded below. Students are requested to wait for the experts to solve the question paper and advised to refresh the page regularly to check the answer key link.

