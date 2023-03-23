CBSE Class 12 Informatics Practices Exam Analysis 2023: Check Student Reaction, Expert Review & Question Paper PDF with Answer Key

CBSE Class 1 2 IP Paper Analysis 2023: CBSE Class 12th Informatics Practices exam was conducted today, March 23, 2023. Initial analysis shows an easy-to-attempt paper. Check detailed paper analysis here along with question papers PDF and answer key.

CBSE Class 12 Informatics Practices Paper Analysis 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), conducted the computer science and Informatics Practices exams for class 12th today, March 23, 2023. Both exams were conducted from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM. We have brought here the analysis of the CBSE Class 12 Informatics Practices Paper 2023. You will be able to check students’ response to the difficulty level of the Informatics Practices paper. The expert review of the paper is shared in this article. If we talk about the initial analysis, the class 12th IP question paper for CBSE Board Exam 2023 was an easy to average paper. Check out this full article to know the detailed paper analysis. You can also download the CBSE Class 12 Informatics Practices Question Paper 2023 in PDF here and check the Informatics Practices answer key 2023 as well.

CBSE Class 12 Informatics Practices Exam 2023 Key Highlights

Board Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Official website cbse.gov.in Class 12 Subject Informatics Practices Date March 23, 2023 Time 10.30 AM to 01.30 PM Difficulty level Easy

Pattern of CBSE Class 12 Informatics Practices Question Paper 2023

The CBSE Class 12 Informatics Practices Exam 2023 was held for 70 marks and had to be attempted within 3 hours.

The CBSE Class 12 Informatics Practices question paper contained 35 questions. All questions were compulsory.

This question paper was divided into five sections, Section A to E.

Section Number and Type of Questions Marks Per Question A 18 MCQs 1 Mark B 7 Very Short Answer Type Questions 2 Marks C 5 Short Answer Type Questions 3 Marks D 3 Long Answer Type Questions 5 Marks E 2 Data Based Questions 4 Marks

CBSE Class 12 Informatics Practices Paper Analysis 2023: Students’ Reactions

In the CBSE Class 12 Informatics Practices Exam, students found the paper average and most of them were satisfied with the paper. Students shared that the Informatics Practices paper had a few thought provoking questions in Sections C and E, other than that all questions were easy to attempt. Section- A was the easiest part of the paper.

CBSE Class 12 Informatics Practices Paper Analysis 2023: Expert Review

Experts also rated the paper average basis that the paper was a mix of easy and some tricky questions. Students who were thorough with Python must be expecting a perfect score in the CBSE Class 12 Informatics Practices Exam 2023.

CBSE Class 12 Informatics Practices Question Paper 2023 & Answer Key

Students can download the CBSE Class 12 Informatics Practices Question Paper 2023 in PDF and also check the answers to all questions asked in the exam. Link to get quetsion paper and answer key is mentioned below:

CBSE Class 12 Result Date 2023

CBSE Class 12 board exam results will be declared (tentatively) in May/June 2023.

