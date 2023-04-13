CBSE Class 12 Japanese Syllabus 2023-24: Download Syllabus PDF

CBSE Class 12 Japanese Syllabus 2024: The article provides the updated and detailed syllabus for CBSE Japanese Class 12. Download the 2023-24 unit-wise syllabus pdf.

CBSE Japanese Syllabus for Class 12: CBSE, the Central Board of Secondary Education is a famous and diverse educational board in India. Unlike other boards, it is not confined to a single state but affiliates schools all over the country. CBSE was founded in 1929 and since then it is enlightening the path of students towards a better door. Merely providing subject knowledge like science, humanities, arts etc is not enough if you want to compete with the world. In today’s time, the demand of the people is directly related to the number of skills they possess. Well, CBSE from its side has left no void in ensuring that students growing under their curriculum are competitive and absorbed the required skill set.

To give an essential environment to the students for complete and proper development, CBSE has added extracurricular activities and language subjects. A student who excels in academics as well as in extracurriculars is considered the perfect example of a good learner. If talk about the language electives, there are more than 30 languages offered by CBSE to Class 11 and 12 students. For example, Japanese, German, Spanish and French. CBSE releases their syllabi yearly which is not difficult but is of basic level. This article will discuss the syllabus for CBSE Class 12 Japanese, subject code 194. The Japanese syllabus is divided into 2 parts, A and B, each of 40 marks. The details are provided below. You can download the syllabus pdf as well, attached to this post.

CBSE Class 12 Japanese Syllabus 2023-24

JAPANESE (Code: 194)

Time allotted: (APRIL 2023– MARCH 2024)

Time: 3 hours

Maximum Marks: 80

Course Content: A-B- Summative

PART A- MCQ and OBJECTIVE TYPE – GRAMMAR AND KANJI 33% CHOICE (40 Marks) Grammar: 1st term lesson 29-31(3 lessons) 2nd term-lesson 32-34(3 lessons) 、しまいました、どこかで、どこかに、transitive and intransitive verbs, auxillary verb, V てあります, V ておきます, Volitional form, nai form, つもり, よてい, indicating completion of an action(てしまう), do something in advance(ておく), intention degrees, Vたほうがいい、でしょう／でしょうか, かもしれません, きっと,たぶん, もしかしたら, quantifier で、use of imperative and prohibitive forms, とよみます、かいてあります、といういみです, といっていました, とつたえていただけませんか、とおりに、あとで、ないで。

Script: (N4 list after class 11 kanjis, both reading and writing) Total kanjis 151- 200 from N4 kanji list – for boards PART B – DESCRIPTIVE, READING COMPREHENSION AND CREATIVE WRITING 33% CHOICE (40 Marks) Reading comprehension: Unseen passages related to the syllabus - short stories, articles Writing skills: Guided paragraph writing on one of the following suggested topics in about 400 characters - No marks to be deducted for spelling mistakes.

1st Term: ごみの だしかた。 2nd Term: your favourite recipe

2.5 marks for logical cohesion and construction, 2.5 marks for use of correct grammar and vocabulary, 2.5 mark for kanji used. Translation skills English to Japanese, Japanese to English Suggested topic- Gakkou no seikatsu – a comparison with your country

Prescribed Books:

Minnano Nihongo part 2-1,- textbook, grammar books, CD(audio) Sakura (with audio cd) Nihongo challenge – kanji N4-5

Get the complete syllabus from the link below:

Also read: