CBSE Class 12 Maths Study Plan, Time Table and Preparation Tips

CBSE Class 12 Maths Study Plan, Time Table and Important Topics: Maths is a feared subject by an overwhelming population of the student community. Scoring well in CBSE Class 12 Mathematics can be a challenging task due to the vast syllabus and the need for a strong understanding of each concept and various formulas. To excel in the Mathematics exam, it is essential to follow these preparation tips, which have been designed with the expertise of teachers and subject matter experts. CBSE Class 12 exams 2024 will begin from February 15, 2024. As the CBSE Class 12 board exams approach, students are under pressure to perform well. However, stress doesn't mean productivity. Instead, students should be working hard and practising well. To tackle the challenges of the Mathematics exam, students should focus on regular practice, understanding concepts, and making use of available resources to ensure success in this scoring subject.
CBSE Class 12 Maths Exam Pattern 2024
The examination will be conducted for 80 marks and the marks are divided as follows:
|
No
|
Units
|
Marks
|
I
|
Relations and Functions
|
08
|
II
|
Algebra
|
10
|
III
|
Calculus
|
35
|
IV
|
Vectors and Three - Dimensional Geometry
|
14
|
V
|
Linear Programming
|
05
|
VI
|
Probability
|
08
|
|
TOTAL
|
80
|
|
Internal Assessment
|
20
CBSE Class 12 Maths Important Topics: Chapter-wise List
Chapter 1: Relations and Functions
- Types of Relations
- Two Functions
- Invertible Functions
Chapter 2: Inverse Trigonometric Functions
- Properties
Chapter 3: Matrices
- Multiplication of Matrices
- Properties
- Symmetric and Skew Symmetric Matrices
- Finding Inverse of a Matrix Using Elementary Transformation
Chapter 4: Determinants
- Properties of Determinants
- Adjoint and Inverse
- Solution of System of Linear Equations
Chapter 5: Continuity and Differentiability
- Continuity of Function
- Logarithmic Differentiation
- Differentiation of Functions in Parametric Form
- Second Order Derivatives
Chapter 6: Application of Derivatives
- Rate of Change of Quantities
- Increasing and Decreasing Functions
- Tangents and Normals to Curves
- First and Second Derivative Tests to Find Local Maxima and Minima Points
Chapter 7: Integrals
- Integration by Substitution
- Integration by Partial Fractions
- Integration by Parts
- Definite Integral as Limit of a Sum
- Properties of Definite Integrals
Chapter 8: Application of Integrals
- Area under curves
- Area bounded by two Curves
- Area bounded by a curve and a line
Chapter 9: Differential Equations
- Differential Equations
- Solving Differential Equations with Variable Separable
- Homogeneous Differential Equations
- Linear Differential Equations
Chapter 10: Vector Algebra
- Scalar Product of Vectors
- Projection of Vector on a Line
- Vector Product of Vectors
Chapter 11: Three Dimensional Geometry
- Direction Cosines
- Direction Ratios of Line
- Equation and Coplanarity of a Line
- Angle between Two Lines
- Shortest Distance between Two Skew Lines
- Equation of a Plane in Normal Form
- Angle between Two Planes
- Equation of Plane Perpendicular to Given Vector and Passing through a Given Point
- Equation of Plane Passing through Three Noncollinear Points
- Plane Passing through the Intersection of Two Planes
- Distance of a Point from a Plane
- Angle between a Line and a Plane
Chapter 12: Linear Programming
- Graphical Solution
Chapter 13: Probability
- Multiplication Theorem
- Bayes’ Theorem
- Random Variable
- Probability Distribution
- Random Variable
- Binomial Distribution
CBSE Class 12 Maths Question Paper Design 2023-24
The question paper of Mathematics will have the following blueprint:
|
Typology of Questions
|
Total Marks
|
% Weightage
|
Remembering: Exhibit memory of previously learned material by recalling facts, terms, basic concepts, and answers.
Understanding: Demonstrate understanding of facts and ideas by organising, comparing, translating, interpreting, giving descriptions, and stating main ideas.
|
44
|
55
|
Applying: Solve problems to new situations by applying acquired knowledge, facts, techniques and rules in a different way.
|
20
|
25
|
Analysing: Examine and break information into parts by identifying motives or causes. Make inferences and find evidence to support generalisations.
Evaluating: Present and defend opinions by making judgments about information, validity of ideas, or quality of work based on a set of criteria.
Creating: Compile information together in a different way by combining elements in a new pattern or proposing alternative solutions.
|
16
|
20
|
TOTAL
|
80
|
100
CBSE Class 12 Maths Study Plan
This plan has been created by keeping in mind the fact that students also have regular classes and that they have to regularly dedicate some time to other subjects as well.
|
No
|
Units
|
Chapters
|
Time Required
|
Marks
|
I
|
Relations and Functions
|
Chapter 1 – Relations and Functions
Chapter 2 – Inverse Trigonometric Functions
|
2 weeks
|
08
|
II
|
Algebra
|
Chapter 3 – Matrices
Chapter 4 – Determinants
|
2 weeks
|
10
|
III
|
Calculus
|
Chapter 5 – Continuity and Differentiability
Chapter 6 – Application of Derivatives
Chapter 7 – Integrals
Chapter 8 – Application of Integrals
Chapter 9 – Differential Equations
|
6 weeks
|
35
|
IV
|
Vectors and Three - Dimensional Geometry
|
Chapter 10 – Vector Algebra
Chapter 11 – Three Dimensional Geometry
|
2 weeks
|
14
|
V
|
Linear Programming
|
Chapter 12 – Linear Programming
|
Less than 1 week
|
05
|
VI
|
Probability
|
Chapter 13 – Probability
|
Less than 1 week
|
08
CBSE Class 12 Maths Board Exam 2024 Important Resources
- CBSE Maths Syllabus for Class 12 2024
- CBSE Maths Sample Paper Class 12 2023-24
- CBSE Class 12 Maths DELETED Syllabus 2023-24
- CBSE Class 12 Maths Additional Questions 2024
- CBSE Maths Previous Year Question Paper Class 12
- NCERT Solutions for Class 12 Maths PDF
- Class 12th Mathematics NCERT Book
- CBSE Class 12 Maths Question Paper and Solution 2023