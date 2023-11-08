CBSE Class 12 Maths Study Plan, Time Table and Preparation Tips

CBSE Class 12 Maths Preparation Tips 2024: Check how to prepare for CBSE class 12 Maths board exam 2023-24 with a self study time table, important topics and tips.

CBSE Class 12 Maths Study Plan, Time Table and Important Topics: Maths is a feared subject by an overwhelming population of the student community. Scoring well in CBSE Class 12 Mathematics can be a challenging task due to the vast syllabus and the need for a strong understanding of each concept and various formulas. To excel in the Mathematics exam, it is essential to follow these preparation tips, which have been designed with the expertise of teachers and subject matter experts. CBSE Class 12 exams 2024 will begin from February 15, 2024. As the CBSE Class 12 board exams approach, students are under pressure to perform well. However, stress doesn't mean productivity. Instead, students should be working hard and practising well. To tackle the challenges of the Mathematics exam, students should focus on regular practice, understanding concepts, and making use of available resources to ensure success in this scoring subject.

CBSE Class 12 Maths Exam Pattern 2024

The examination will be conducted for 80 marks and the marks are divided as follows:

No Units Marks I Relations and Functions 08 II Algebra 10 III Calculus 35 IV Vectors and Three - Dimensional Geometry 14 V Linear Programming 05 VI Probability 08 TOTAL 80 Internal Assessment 20

CBSE Class 12 Maths Important Topics: Chapter-wise List

Chapter 1: Relations and Functions

Types of Relations Two Functions Invertible Functions

Chapter 2: Inverse Trigonometric Functions

Properties

Chapter 3: Matrices

Multiplication of Matrices Properties Symmetric and Skew Symmetric Matrices Finding Inverse of a Matrix Using Elementary Transformation

Chapter 4: Determinants

Properties of Determinants Adjoint and Inverse Solution of System of Linear Equations

Chapter 5: Continuity and Differentiability

Continuity of Function Logarithmic Differentiation Differentiation of Functions in Parametric Form Second Order Derivatives

Chapter 6: Application of Derivatives

Rate of Change of Quantities Increasing and Decreasing Functions Tangents and Normals to Curves First and Second Derivative Tests to Find Local Maxima and Minima Points

Chapter 7: Integrals

Integration by Substitution Integration by Partial Fractions Integration by Parts Definite Integral as Limit of a Sum Properties of Definite Integrals

Chapter 8: Application of Integrals

Area under curves Area bounded by two Curves Area bounded by a curve and a line

Chapter 9: Differential Equations

Differential Equations Solving Differential Equations with Variable Separable Homogeneous Differential Equations Linear Differential Equations

Chapter 10: Vector Algebra

Scalar Product of Vectors Projection of Vector on a Line Vector Product of Vectors

Chapter 11: Three Dimensional Geometry

Direction Cosines Direction Ratios of Line Equation and Coplanarity of a Line Angle between Two Lines Shortest Distance between Two Skew Lines Equation of a Plane in Normal Form Angle between Two Planes Equation of Plane Perpendicular to Given Vector and Passing through a Given Point Equation of Plane Passing through Three Noncollinear Points Plane Passing through the Intersection of Two Planes Distance of a Point from a Plane Angle between a Line and a Plane

Chapter 12: Linear Programming

Graphical Solution

Chapter 13: Probability

Multiplication Theorem Bayes’ Theorem Random Variable Probability Distribution Random Variable Binomial Distribution

CBSE Class 12 Maths Question Paper Design 2023-24

The question paper of Mathematics will have the following blueprint:

Typology of Questions Total Marks % Weightage Remembering: Exhibit memory of previously learned material by recalling facts, terms, basic concepts, and answers. Understanding: Demonstrate understanding of facts and ideas by organising, comparing, translating, interpreting, giving descriptions, and stating main ideas. 44 55 Applying: Solve problems to new situations by applying acquired knowledge, facts, techniques and rules in a different way. 20 25 Analysing: Examine and break information into parts by identifying motives or causes. Make inferences and find evidence to support generalisations. Evaluating: Present and defend opinions by making judgments about information, validity of ideas, or quality of work based on a set of criteria. Creating: Compile information together in a different way by combining elements in a new pattern or proposing alternative solutions. 16 20 TOTAL 80 100

CBSE Class 12 Maths Study Plan

This plan has been created by keeping in mind the fact that students also have regular classes and that they have to regularly dedicate some time to other subjects as well.

No Units Chapters Time Required Marks I Relations and Functions Chapter 1 – Relations and Functions Chapter 2 – Inverse Trigonometric Functions 2 weeks 08 II Algebra Chapter 3 – Matrices Chapter 4 – Determinants 2 weeks 10 III Calculus Chapter 5 – Continuity and Differentiability Chapter 6 – Application of Derivatives Chapter 7 – Integrals Chapter 8 – Application of Integrals Chapter 9 – Differential Equations 6 weeks 35 IV Vectors and Three - Dimensional Geometry Chapter 10 – Vector Algebra Chapter 11 – Three Dimensional Geometry 2 weeks 14 V Linear Programming Chapter 12 – Linear Programming Less than 1 week 05 VI Probability Chapter 13 – Probability Less than 1 week 08