CBSE Class 12 Maths Study Plan, Time Table and Preparation Tips

CBSE Class 12 Maths Study Plan, Time Table and Important Topics: Maths is a feared subject by an overwhelming population of the student community. Scoring well in CBSE Class 12 Mathematics can be a challenging task due to the vast syllabus and the need for a strong understanding of each concept and various formulas. To excel in the Mathematics exam, it is essential to follow these preparation tips, which have been designed with the expertise of teachers and subject matter experts. CBSE Class 12 exams 2024 will begin from February 15, 2024. As the CBSE Class 12 board exams approach, students are under pressure to perform well. However, stress doesn't mean productivity. Instead, students should be working hard and practising well. To tackle the challenges of the Mathematics exam, students should focus on regular practice, understanding concepts, and making use of available resources to ensure success in this scoring subject.

CBSE Class 12 Maths Exam Pattern 2024

The examination will be conducted for 80 marks and the marks are divided as follows:

No

Units

Marks

I

Relations and Functions

08

II

Algebra

10

III

Calculus

35

IV

Vectors and Three - Dimensional Geometry

14

V

Linear Programming 

05

VI

Probability

08

 

TOTAL

80

 

Internal Assessment

20

CBSE Class 12 Maths Important Topics: Chapter-wise List

Chapter 1: Relations and Functions

  1. Types of Relations
  2. Two Functions
  3. Invertible Functions

Chapter 2: Inverse Trigonometric Functions

  1. Properties  

Chapter 3: Matrices

  1. Multiplication of Matrices
  2. Properties
  3. Symmetric and Skew Symmetric Matrices
  4. Finding Inverse of a Matrix Using Elementary Transformation

Chapter 4: Determinants

  1. Properties of Determinants
  2. Adjoint and Inverse
  3. Solution of System of Linear Equations

Chapter 5: Continuity and Differentiability

  1. Continuity of Function
  2. Logarithmic Differentiation
  3. Differentiation of Functions in Parametric Form
  4. Second Order Derivatives

Chapter 6: Application of Derivatives

  1. Rate of Change of Quantities
  2. Increasing and Decreasing Functions
  3. Tangents and Normals to Curves
  4. First and Second Derivative Tests to Find Local Maxima and Minima Points

Chapter 7: Integrals

  1. Integration by Substitution
  2. Integration by Partial Fractions
  3. Integration by Parts
  4. Definite Integral as Limit of a Sum
  5. Properties of Definite Integrals

Chapter 8: Application of Integrals

  1. Area under curves
  2. Area bounded by two Curves
  3. Area bounded by a curve and a line

Chapter 9: Differential Equations

  1. Differential Equations
  2. Solving Differential Equations with Variable Separable
  3. Homogeneous Differential Equations
  4. Linear Differential Equations

Chapter 10: Vector Algebra

  1. Scalar Product of Vectors
  2. Projection of Vector on a Line
  3. Vector Product of Vectors

Chapter 11: Three Dimensional Geometry

  1. Direction Cosines
  2. Direction Ratios of Line
  3. Equation and Coplanarity of a Line
  4. Angle between Two Lines
  5. Shortest Distance between Two Skew Lines
  6. Equation of a Plane in Normal Form
  7. Angle between Two Planes
  8. Equation of Plane Perpendicular to Given Vector and Passing through a Given Point
  9. Equation of Plane Passing through Three Noncollinear Points
  10. Plane Passing through the Intersection of Two Planes
  11. Distance of a Point from a Plane
  12. Angle between a Line and a Plane

Chapter 12: Linear Programming

  1. Graphical Solution

Chapter 13: Probability

  1. Multiplication Theorem
  2. Bayes’ Theorem
  3. Random Variable
  4. Probability Distribution
  5. Random Variable
  6. Binomial Distribution

CBSE Class 12 Maths Question Paper Design 2023-24

The question paper of Mathematics will have the following blueprint:

Typology of Questions

Total Marks

% Weightage

Remembering: Exhibit memory of previously learned material by recalling facts, terms, basic concepts, and answers. 

Understanding: Demonstrate understanding of facts and ideas by organising, comparing, translating, interpreting, giving descriptions, and stating main ideas.

44

55

Applying: Solve problems to new situations by applying acquired knowledge, facts, techniques and rules in a different way.

20

25

Analysing: Examine and break information into parts by identifying motives or causes. Make inferences and find evidence to support generalisations. 

Evaluating: Present and defend opinions by making judgments about information, validity of ideas, or quality of work based on a set of criteria. 

Creating: Compile information together in a different way by combining elements in a new pattern or proposing alternative solutions.

16

20

TOTAL

80

100

CBSE Class 12 Maths Study Plan

This plan has been created by keeping in mind the fact that students also have regular classes and that they have to regularly dedicate some time to other subjects as well.

No

Units

Chapters

Time Required

Marks

I

Relations and Functions

Chapter 1 – Relations and Functions

Chapter 2 – Inverse Trigonometric Functions

2 weeks

08

II

Algebra

Chapter 3 – Matrices

Chapter 4 – Determinants

2 weeks

10

III

Calculus

Chapter 5 – Continuity and Differentiability

Chapter 6 – Application of Derivatives

Chapter 7 – Integrals

Chapter 8 – Application of Integrals

Chapter 9 – Differential Equations

6 weeks

35

IV

Vectors and Three - Dimensional Geometry

Chapter 10 – Vector Algebra

Chapter 11 – Three Dimensional Geometry

2 weeks

14

V

Linear Programming 

Chapter 12 – Linear Programming

Less than 1 week

05

VI

Probability

Chapter 13 – Probability

Less than 1 week

08

CBSE Class 12 Maths Board Exam 2024 Important Resources

