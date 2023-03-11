CBSE Class 12 Maths Question Paper 2023, Download PDF All SETs

CBSE Class 12 Maths Question Paper 2023: The CBSE Class 12 Maths Exam was held today, March 11, 2023. Maths is an essential and one of the most difficult subjects in the class 12 science and commerce streams. You can view and download the CBSE Class 12 Maths question paper 2023 PDF here.

CBSE Class 12 Maths Question Paper 2023: The Class 12 Mathematics exam of the Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) board was held today, March 11, 2023, from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM. Millions of students appeared for the exam, which is considered the most important and challenging subject in the CBSE Class 12 science and commerce streams. Mathematics is the science of dealing with numbers, shapes, quantity and arrangement. Maths concepts like profit and loss, interest, and percentages have various applications in daily life, and many institutions can’t run without the implementation of mathematics. It is also required to fully understand other CBSE Class 12 subjects like Physics and Accounts.

The CBSE 12th Standard Maths paper is no easy task though. It is an application-based subject that demands the use of students’ critical thinking and problem-solving abilities. Numerous formulas have to be learned and then applied wherever suitable. Every year, the CBSE maths exam ends up frustrating students, whether it’s due to being overly lengthy or too difficult. This year too the exam was lengthy but moderate in the difficulty level. Get the 2023 Maths class 12 paper here along with the links to the in-depth exam analysis and answer key. You can read and download the SET 1, 2, 3 and 4 CBSE Class 12 Maths question paper 2023 PDF in the following sections.

CBSE Class 12 Maths Question Paper and Marking Scheme 2023

CBSE hasn’t released the 2023 class 12 Maths exam paper online yet, but we have arranged the question paper for your aid. You can read and download the CBSE Class 12 Maths Question paper 2023 here.

The 2023 12th Maths exam duration was 3 hours long, and the total marks were 80. The question paper consisted of 38 questions divided into five sections:

Section A: 18 multiple-choice questions and 2 Assertion-Reason questions of 1 mark each

Section B: 5 very short answer questions of 2 marks

Section C: 6 short answer questions of 3 marks each

Section D: 4 long answer questions of 5 marks each

Section E: 3 case study based questions of 4 marks

Internal choice was provided between questions. However, all the questions were compulsory to attempt.

CBSE Class 12 Maths Question Paper 2023 (Set -2)

CBSE Class 12 board exam results will be announced in May or June 2023 (tentative).

