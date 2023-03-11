CBSE Class 12 Maths Paper Analysis 2023: Expert Review, Question Paper, Difficulty Level & More

CBSE Class 12 Maths Exam Analysis 2023: Numerous students appeared for their CBSE 12th Mathematics board exam today, March 11, 2023. Get the CBSE Class 12 Maths Exam Review here to evaluate your performance and the paper difficulty level, and download the question paper along with the answer key and more.

CBSE Class 12 Maths Paper Analysis 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12th Mathematics board exam 2023 was conducted today 11th March 2023. The paper was 3 hours long and took place from 10.30 AM to 1.30 PM, with lakhs of students appearing for the critical exam. Maths is an important subject in class 12 and a core part of the science and commerce streams. Maths is also a source of headache for most CBSE 12th Grade students, and they are greatly relieved after giving the exam. In this article, we provide a comprehensive exam review of the 2023 CBSE Class 12 Maths paper so that students can get an impression of their performance and the overall difficulty level of the question paper. Go through the following sections to check more details about the CBSE class 12 Maths exam analysis, question paper PDFs and authentic answer key.

CBSE Class 12 Maths Exam 2023 Key Highlights

Board Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Official Website cbse.gov.in Class 12 Subject Maths Exam Date March 11, 2023 Exam Time 10.30 AM to 1.30 PM Exam Difficulty Level Easy to Moderate

CBSE Class 12 Maths Exam Paper - Expert Review 2023

We asked students about the CBSE Class 12 Maths Paper Review 2023. There were a few surprising reactions to the exam, but most students found it moderate. The Maths exam is always unpredictable due to its problem-solving nature.

The questions in the exam were mostly from the NCERT, and there was nothing out of the ordinary except for a few questions, which happens every year.

According to our subject experts, section A consisting of MCQs were the most scoring part of the exam and were average in difficulty level and well-balanced - not too easy nor too tricky.

Students also complained that the MCQ's choices were very identical and quite confusing.

However, the paper only got tougher from there onwards.

The short answer questions were mostly direct from NCERT pattern and similar to previous year papers. Some students found the case study questions hard to solve.

Calculus were the most asked and hardest topic in the exam.

You can check the links to the answer key and question paper in this article and stay tuned for further updates on the 2023 CBSE Class 12 Maths exam.

Type Of Questions Asked In Today’s CBSE 12 Maths Exam

The CBSE class 12 Maths exam was divided into 5 sections and 38 questions with total marks measuring 80. The candidates were given 3 hours to finish the exam. 15 minutes were provided before the exam to read the question paper and writing answers was not allowed during this period.

12th Maths Marking Scheme and Paper Pattern

Section A: 18 multiple choice and 2 Assertion-Reason questions of 1 mark each.

Section B: 5 very short answer questions carrying 2 marks each.

Section C: 6 short answer questions carrying 3 marks each.

Section D: 4 long answer questions carrying 5 marks each.

Section E: 3 source/case-based questions carrying 4 marks each.

CBSE 12th Maths Paper Sectional Analysis and Difficulty Analysis

Section Difficulty Level Expected Exam Score Section A (MCQs and Assertion-Reason Questions) Easy to Moderate but choices were confusing 18+ Section B (Very Short Answer Questions) Moderate 8+ Section C (Short Answer Questions) Easy to Average but Lengthy 15+ Section D (Long Short Answer Questions) Moderate to Difficult 14+ Section E (Case Study Based Question) Tough 8+

When will the CBSE Class 12 Result 2023 be declared?

CBSE Class 12 board exam results will be announced in May or June 2023 (tentatively).

You will be able to check your CBSE Class 12 Results by visiting the links below:

