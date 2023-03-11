CBSE Class 12 Maths Answer Key 2023 and Question Papers, Download PDF

CBSE Class 12 Maths Answer Key 2023: There is much to discuss among students after an exam, especially in the case of unpredictable subjects like Mathematics. Check the 2023 CBSE Class 12 Maths question paper and answer key in pdf format here.

CBSE Class 12 Maths Answer Key 2023: The exam season is heating up. The Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) held the much-dreaded class 12 mathematics exam today, March 11, 2023, from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM. Lakhs of students sat for the exam. Maths (041) is a core subject in non-medical science and commerce streams of CBSE 12th standard and comes in handy for other important subjects like Physics and Accounts as well. The CBSE class 12 Maths exam has a reputation for being unpredictable. One year, it’ll be too difficult and tricky, and the next year, the paper will be easy and direct from the NCERT.

A common practice among students is discussing the question papers after the exams. It’s not a recommended exercise, but the maths exam is such a stressful event that students can’t help themselves. Reviewing the question paper immediately after the exam, while the memory is still fresh, can reveal errors of both students and the CBSE board. On that note, we bring you the 2023 CBSE Class 12 maths answer key. The board doesn’t release the answer key or marking scheme this soon, but you can check the genuine and expert-reviewed CBSE class 12 Maths answer key for SET 1, 2, 3 and 4 here. It’ll help you get an idea of your expected exam score and reveal any errors in the question paper.

CBSE Class 12 Maths Paper Answer Key 2023

CBSE hasn’t released the 2023 class 12 Maths question paper or answer key yet. However, you can refer to the authentic question paper and CBSE Class 12 Maths answer key 2023 prepared by in-house experts here.

CBSE Class 12 Maths Marking Scheme 2023

CBSE Class 12 Maths Marking scheme hasn’t been released yet but keep checking here to get regular updates. Until then you can refer to the expert-reviewed answer key in the following section.

Board CBSE Subject Maths Exam Date 11 March 2023 Marking Scheme Status Not Released Official Website cbse.gov.in

CBSE Class 12 Maths 2023 Answer Key (Set-2)

1. Sin [π/3 + sin-1(1/2)] is equal to

(a) 1

(b) 1/2

(c) 1/3

(d) 1/4

Answer: (a) 1

2. Let A = {3,5}. Then number of reflexive relations on A is

(a) 2

(b) 4

(c) 0

(d) 8

Answer: (a) 2

3.

(a) ±1

(b) -1

(c) 1

(d) 2

Answer: (a) ±1

4.

Answer: (d)

5. The value of the determinant

(a) 10

(b) 8

(c) 7

(d) -7

Answer: (d) -7

6. The function f(x) = [x], where [x] denotes the greatest integer less than or equal to x, is continuous at

(a) x = 1

(b) x = 1.5

(c) x = -2

(d) x = 4

Answer: (c) x = -2

7. The derivative of x2x w.r.t. x is

(a) x2x-1

(b) 2x2xlogx

(c) 2x2x(1 + logx)

(d) 2x2x(1 - logx)

Answer: (c) 2x2x(1 + logx)

Answer: (a) (-1, ∞)

Answer: (a) only at x = 0

Answer: (c) tanx - secx + c

Answer: (a) 0

Answer: (c) 5

Answer: (b)

Answer: (a) 11/15

Answer: (d) 90o

Answer: (d)

Answer: (d) 17/20

Answer: (c) 3/4

CBSE Class 12 Result Date 2023

CBSE Class 12 board exam results will be declared in May or June 2023 (tentative).

Below are the links to check the results.

CBSE Board Result 2023

CBSE Class 12 Result 2023

