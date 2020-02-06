CBSE Board Exam 2020: Last Month Preparation Tips to Score Maximum Marks in Class 12 Physics Paper

CBSE Class 12th Physics Board Exam 2020 is scheduled to be held on 2nd March 2020. Physics is one of the most important subjects in Class 12. Let alone important, it is also considered as one of the difficult subjects. Students preparing for CBSE Class 12 Physics Board Exam 2020 often come up with questions like, "how to prepare for CBSE Class 12 Physics Board Exam 2020?" or "what are the important topics for class 12 physics (chapter-wise)?". In this article, we are going to provide tips, strategies and important links for CBSE Class 12 Physics 2020 Board Exam preparation.

⇒ CBSE Sample Papers 2020 for 10th & 12th with Answers & Marking Schemes: All Subjects

⇒ CBSE Board Exam 2020: Check Toppers' Answer Sheet/Model Answer Sheets

⇒ CBSE Class 12th Physics Notes: All Chapters

1 # Check Latest CBSE Class 12th Physics Syllabus

The most important portion from latest CBSE Class 12 Physics syllabus 2020 is given below

Marks Unit–I Electrostatics 16 Chapter–1: Electric Charges and Fields Chapter–2: Electrostatic Potential and Capacitance Unit-II Current Electricity Chapter–3: Current Electricity Unit-III Magnetic Effects of Current and Magnetism 17 Chapter–4: Moving Charges and Magnetism Chapter–5: Magnetism and Matter Unit-IV Electromagnetic Induction and Alternating Currents Chapter–6: Electromagnetic Induction Chapter–7: Alternating Current Unit–V Electromagnetic Waves 18 Chapter–8: Electromagnetic Waves Unit–VI Optics Chapter–9: Ray Optics and Optical Instruments Chapter–10: Wave Optics Unit–VII Dual Nature of Radiation and Matter 12 Chapter–11: Dual Nature of Radiation and Matter Unit–VIII Atoms and Nuclei Chapter–12: Atoms Chapter–13: Nuclei Unit–IX Electronic Devices 7 Chapter–14: Semiconductor Electronics: Materials, Devices and Simple Circuits Total 70

When you will learn the latest CBSE Class 12 Physics syllabus 2019-20 then you will learn that different chapters have different weightage in CBSE Class 12 Physics Board Exam 2020. First, revise the chapters (or units) which are easy for you & have maximum weightage in CBSE Class 12 Physics Board Exam 2020. You can access complete syllabus from the link given below

CBSE Class 12 Physics Syllabus 2019 - 2020 & Important Links

2 # Solve Class 12 Physics Sample Paper 2020 (Issue by CBSE)

Every year, a few months before CBSE board exams, the Central Board of Secondary Education releases Sample Papers for Class 10 & Class 12. With the help of the latest Sample Papers, students get the complete idea about the latest CBSE examination pattern & the level of questions which can be asked in the upcoming CBSE board exams. CBSE has already released the Sample Paper for Class 12 Physics (Applicable for 2020 Board Exam). Students should analyse this paper to understand the new examination pattern.

⇒ CBSE Class 12 Physics Sample Paper 2020

3 # Analyse the Marking Scheme of CBSE 12th Physics

As you start preparing for CBSE 12th Physics board exam 2020, you should also know how to write precise answers in board exams to score maximum marks in CBSE Class 12th Physics board exam 2020. Here, precise answers mean, delivering maximum & relevant information in a minimum number of words. The technique of giving proper and precise answers in CBSE Class 12th board exams 2020 can easily be understood with the help of latest CBSE Marking Scheme 2020.

⇒ CBSE Class 12 Physics Marking Scheme 2020

4 # Analyse previous years' papers and learn important concepts

Students are advised to analyse 5 to 10 previous years' papers of Physics and learn about important concepts from which questions have been frequently asked in CBSE Board Exams. To score well in CBSE Class 12 Physics Board Exam 2020, students must prepare these all types of questions based on these concepts.

⇒ CBSE 12th Physics Board Exam 2019: Paper Analysis & Review - Watch Video

⇒ CBSE Class 12 Physics Solved Question Paper 2018

⇒ CBSE Class 12 Physics Solved Previous Years Papers (2018 to 2010)

5 # Revise Class Notes & NCERT Textbooks

During the last month's, students should not try to study any new chapter. They should focus on what they have prepared until now. Students must revise the chapters (or units) from NCERT Textbooks followed by self-made chapter notes (which they have prepared themselves). Students can also refer their solutions with NCERT solutions of class 12th Physics provided by jagranjosh.com.