CBSE Class 12 Sociology Question Paper 2023: Download PDF & Check Answer Key By Experts

CBSE Class 12 Sociology Question Paper 2023: Central Board of Secondary Education conducted the Sociology 2023 board examination for class 12th class from 10.30 am today, on Monday, April 3, 2023. The examination got over at 1.30 pm. In this article, you can find the complete question paper of CBSE Class 12 Sociology exam 2023 along with its answer key. Students can also check the question paper review and analysis in this article itself.
Class 12 CBSE Sociology Question Paper 2023 Preview
CBSE Class 12 Sociology Question Pattern 2023
- Max. Marks: 80
- Time Allowed: 3 hours
- There is a total of 38 questions.
- The question paper was divided into three sections- A, B and C and D.
- Section A had 20 multiple-choice questions.
- Section B had 9 two-mark questions.
- Section C had 6 four-mark questions.
- Section D had 3 six-mark questions.
CBSE Class 12 Sociology Question Paper 2023
CBSE will release the official question papers and answer keys of Class 12 later on.
CBSE Class 12 Sociology Question Paper 2023 PDF
Before CBSE releases the official question papers, you can check the question paper and answer key available at Jagran Josh. Download the PDF of the CBSE Class 12 Sociology Question Paper 2023 below:
CBSE Class 12 Sociology Answer Key 2023
Related: