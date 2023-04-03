CBSE Class 12 Sociology Answer Key 2023 and Question Papers, Download PDF All SETs

CBSE Class 12 Sociology Answer Key 2023: Check the answer of the 12th Class Sociology board exam 2023 here along with the question paper PDF and the detailed review of the examination by students and subject experts.

CBSE Class 12 Sociology Answer Key 2023: On Monday, April 03, 2023, CBSE class 12 students appeared for their 2022-23 Sociology board exam which was conducted from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm. The exam was conducted for 80 marks and students had resources such as the previous year's question papers, updated syllabus and the latest sample question paper and marking scheme. In this article, you will find the CBSE Class 12 Sociology answer key 2023 which has been prepared by subject experts. Along with the answer key, we have also provided the direct link to download the question paper in PDF format and the analysis of the paper by candidates and subject experts.

Class 12 Sociology Question Paper and Answer Key: Key Highlights

CBSE Class 12 Sociology Paper Question Paper and Answer Key 2023

The Central Board of Secondary Education hasn’t released official question papers or answer keys for CBSE class 12 Sociology exam 2022-23.

CBSE Class 12 Sociology 2023 Answer Key

1. The measure of comparing the portion of a population which is composed of dependents with the portion that is the working population is:

(a) Age structure of the population

(b) Sex ratio

(c) Dependency ratio

(d) Growth rate of population

Answer: (c) Dependency ratio

2. Assertion (A): Caste groups are endogamous, i.e. marriage is restricted to members of the group.

Reason (R): Membership in a caste involves strict rules about marriage.

(a) Both Assertion (A) and Reason (R) are true and Reason (R) is the correct explanation of Assertion (A).

(b) Both Assertion (A) and Reason (R) are true, but Reason (R) is not the correct explanation of Assertion (A).

(c) Assertion (A) is true, but Reason (R) is false.

(d) Assertion (A) is false, but Reason (R) is true.

Answer: (a) Both Assertion (A) and Reason (R) are true and Reason (R) is the correct explanation of Assertion (A).

3. In every society, some people have a greater share of valued resources - money, property, education, health, and power than others. These social resources can be divided into three forms of capital.

Which of the following is not a form of capital?

(a) Economic

(b) Cultural

(c) Social

(d) Educational

Answer: (c) Social

4. Castes also involve sub-divisions within themselves, ie. Castes almost always have sub-castes and sometimes sub-castes may also have sub-sub-castes. This is referred to as a________.

(a) Class

(b) Division

(c) Kinship

(d) Segmental Division

Answer: (d) Segmental Division

5. Which of the following features is not an element of the policy of Apartheid?

(a) Denial of ownership of land

(b) Denial of South African citizenship

(c) Permission for mixed marriages

(d) Denial of formal voice in government

6. A nation is a peculiar sort of community. Choose the incorrect statement about the nation..

(a) Hard to describe

(b) Hard to define

(c) Based on shared religion, language,

(d) It is a community of communities

Answer: (b) Hard to define

7. To assert a single national identity by attempting to eliminate ethno-national and cultural differences from the public and political arena will be considered as a/an __________policy.

(a) Assimilationist

(b) Dominant group

(c) State

(d) Diversity

Answer: (a) Assimilationist

8. Which of the following is true for a model of South Asian colonial city?

(a) Recreational facilities were not available

(b) Unplanned streets

(c) Civic amenities were accessible in the European towns of the South Asian colonial city

(d) Cramped bungalows

Ans. (c) Civic amenities were accessible in the European towns of the South Asian colonial city

9. Assertion (A): Urbanization in the colonial period saw the prosperity of indigenous industries.

Reason (R): There was emergence of new colonial cities.

(a) Both Assertion (A) and Reason (R) are true and Reason (R) is the

correct explanation of Assertion (A).

(b) Both Assertion (A) and Reason (R) are true, but Reason (R) is not the correct explanation of Assertion (A).

(c) Assertion (A) is true, but Reason (R) is false.

(d) Assertion (A) is false, but Reason (R) is true.

Ans: (d) Assertion (A) is false, but Reason (R) is true.

10. Assertion (A): The government has passed a number of laws to regulate the working conditions in coal mines.

Reason (R): Many contractors maintain proper register of workers and take responsibility for accidents giving all possible benefits.

(a) Both Assertion (A) and Reason (R) are true and Reason (R) is the correct explanation of Assertion (A).

(b) Both Assertion (A) and Reason (R) are true, but Reason (R) is not the correct explanation of Assertion (A).

(c) Assertion (A) is true, but Reason (R) is false.

(d) Assertion (A) is false, but Reason (R) is true.

Ans: (a) Both Assertion (A) and Reason (R) are true and Reason (R) is the correct explanation of Assertion (A).

11. What is not true for globalisation and liberalisation in the rural society?

(a) Non-participation in WTO

(b) Free international trade

(c) Opening of Indian markets to imports

(d) Competition from the global market

Ans: (a) Non-participation in WTO

12. Which of the following statements is true in the scenario of high fertility rate?

(a) It takes more time to reach the replacement level.

(b) It takes less time to reach the replacement level.

(c) It does not impact the replacement level.

(d) The impact on replacement level cannot be determined,

Ans. (b) It takes less time to reach the replacement level.

13. Assertion (A): To call a strike is a difficult decision.

Reason (R): Managers may try to use substitute labour. Workers also

find it hard to sustain themselves without wages.

(a) Both Assertion (A) and Reason (R) are true and Reason (R) is the correct explanation of Assertion (A).

(b) Both Assertion (A) and Reason (R) are true, but Reason (R) is not the correct explanation of Assertion (A).

(c) Assertion (A) is true, but Reason (R) is false.

(d) Assertion (A) is false, but Reason (R) is true.

Ans. (a) Both Assertion (A) and Reason (R) are true and Reason (R) is the correct explanation of Assertion (A).

14. In terms of positive characteristics, tribes have been classified according to their 'permanent' and 'acquired' traits. Which one of the following is a permanent trait?

(a) Region, language

(c) Ecological habitat

(b) Physical characteristics

(d) All of the above

Ans. (d) All of the above

15. The sociological importance of contract farming does not include which of the following?

(a) It disengages people from the production process.

(b) Indigenous knowledge of agriculture becomes irrelevant.

(c) It caters primarily to the production of elite items.

(d) It is ecologically sustainable.

Ans. (d) It is ecologically sustainable.

16. Assertion (A): Social movements are directed towards some broad goals.

Reason (R): It involves long and continuous social effort and action by people.

(a) Both Assertion (A) and Reason (R) are true and Reason (R) is the

correct explanation of Assertion (A).

(b) Both Assertion (A) and Reason (R) are true, but Reason (R) is not the correct explanation of Assertion (A).

(c) Assertion (A) is true, but Reason (R) is false.

(d) Assertion (A) is false, but Reason (R) is true.

Ans. (a) Both Assertion (A) and Reason (R) are true and Reason (R) is the

correct explanation of Assertion (A).

17. __________social movements strive to change the existing social and political arrangements through gradual incremental steps.

(a) Reformist

(c) Revolutionary

(b) Redemptive

(d) Relative deprivation

Ans. (a) Reformist

18. Which of the following is true for caste system?

I Hierarchy

II Achieved status

III Segmental division

(a) I is false

(b) I, II are true

(c) I, III are true

(d) I, II, III are true

Ans. (b) I, II are true

19. Which of the following makes dominant caste dominant?

(a) Land rights granted by land reforms

(b) Intermediate caste identity

(c) Large numbers converting to political power

(d) All of the above

Ans. (d) All of the above

20. Which term is applicable to foreigners, slaves and conquered people?

(a) Panchama

(c) Kshatriya

(b) Brahman

(d) Jati

Ans. (a) Panchama

