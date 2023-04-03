CBSE Class 12 Sociology Paper Analysis 2023: Expert Review, Question Paper, Difficulty Level & More

CBSE Class 12 Sociology Exam Analysis 2023: Students appeared for the CBSE 12th Sociology board exam today, 3 April 2023. Dive in to review your performance, know the difficulty level, download the question paper, answer key, and more here.

CBSE Class 12 Sociology Paper Analysis 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12th Sociology board exam 2023 was conducted today, 3rd April 2023. The exam was 3 hours long and was held countrywide from 10.30 AM to 1.30 PM, with lakhs of students appearing and giving their best. Sociology is a major subject in Class 12 that is usually chosen by students of the humanities stream. Sociology is the study of human social relationships and institutions. People looking for a career in community service, human resources, and social work often choose sociology in class 12. The subject also teaches students several essential life skills and is beneficial in the long run. After the exam, most students wish to know how they fared. In this article, we cover the detailed analysis of the 2023 CBSE Class 12 Sociology paper for students to review their performance and get a sense of their expected exam scores. Keep reading to check the CBSE class 12 Sociology exam analysis, question paper PDFs and answer key.

CBSE Class 12 Sociology Exam 2023 Key Highlights

Board Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Official Website cbse.gov.in Class 12 Subject Sociology Exam Date April 3, 2023 Exam Time 10.30 AM to 1.30 PM Exam Difficulty Level Moderate To Easy

CBSE Class 12 Sociology Exam Paper - Expert Review 2023

CBSE Class 12 Sociology Paper 2023 underwent smoothly today. Students are advised to begin preparing for the next exam. However, be sure to check out the in-depth exam analysis here first.

Today’s CBSE Class 12 sociology paper was moderate in difficulty level.

Some students felt the questions were lengthy as per experts, but the exam paper was well-balanced.

The questions were direct and akin to the pattern of the sample papers.

According to our in-house experts, section A consisting of short objective questions was the easiest and most scoring portion of the sociology paper.

Type Of Questions Asked In Today’s CBSE Sociology Exam

The CBSE Class 12 Sociology paper consisted 4 sections and 38 questions.

All questions were compulsory and totalled 80 marks.

The exam duration was 3 hours and students were given 15 minutes to read the question paper.

Section A included 20 MCQ type questions.

Section B included 9 very short answer type questions carrying 2 marks each.

Section C included 6 short answer type questions carrying 4 marks each.

Section D included 3 long answer type questions carrying 6 marks each.

CBSE Class 12 Sociology Question Paper 2023

CBSE Class 12 Sociology Answer Key 2023

CBSE Class 12 Sociology Exam Answer Key 2023 Download (Link to be activated soon)

When will CBSE Class 12 Result 2023 release?

CBSE Class 12 2023 board exam results will be declared (tentatively) in May or June 2023.

You will be able to check and download your CBSE Class 12 Results by visiting the links given below:

CBSE Board Result 2023

CBSE Class 12 Result 2023

