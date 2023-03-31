CBSE Class 12 Sociology Previous Year Question Papers with Solutions PDF Download

CBSE Sociology Previous Year Question Paper Class 12: Check CBSE Board Class 12 Sociology Previous year question papers for the upcoming CBSE 12th Sociology board exam 2023 on April 3, 2023.

CBSE Sociology Previous Year Question Paper Class 12: On April 3rd, 2023, CBSE Board has scheduled the Sociology board examination for Class 12th candidates. The 12th class Sociology Board Exam 2023 will be conducted for 80 marks and students will get 3 hours time. In this article, we have provided the old question papers from previous years’ CBSE Class 12 Sociology board examinations. You can download the Previous year question papers of 12th class Sociology here from the direct links provided in the table.

CBSE Class 12 Sociology Question Paper Design (2022-23)

This Question Paper will consist of 38 questions.

All 38 questions are compulsory.

The questions will be divided into 4 sections.

Section A: Q 1-20 will be MCQs.

Section B: Q 21-29 will be for 2 marks each.

Section C: Q 30-35 will be for 4 marks each.

Section D: Q 36-38 will be for 6 marks each.

CBSE Previous Year Question Papers for Class 12 Sociology

The year-wise direct links to download the CBSE Class 12 Sociology Previous Year Question Papers have been provided below:

Also Check:

Other Important Links for CBSE Class 12th Board Exam 2023 Preparation: