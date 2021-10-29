Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

CBSE Class 9 French Syllabus for Terms 1 and 2 (2021-22): Download in PDF

CBSE Class 9th French Syllabus 2021-2022 for Terms 1 and 2 is provided here for download in PDF. This revised syllabus must be analysed to know the new course structure and prepare for the board exam accordingly.

Created On: Oct 29, 2021 14:25 IST
CBSE Class 9 French Revised Syllabus 2021-22
CBSE Class 9 French Revised Syllabus 2021-22

CBSE Class 9th French Revised Syllabus 2021-22 is available here in PDF. This syllabus is important to know the course structure for both the terms of the current academic session. It includes details of examination scheme, sections-wise weightagae for board exam and chapter-wise list of topics prescribed for each term. Check the syllabus for each term carefully to prepare the appropriate content for Board Exam 2021-22.

CBSE Class 9 French (Code 018) Revised Course Structure 2021-22:

TERM I: (MCQ): (50 % Weightage) - 50 Marks

SECTION A

Comprehension/ Reading: 5 Marks

Unseen passage(s) (picture based text)

SECTION B

Writing Skills: 10 Marks

Complete the recipe/ postcard/ message

SECTION C

Grammar: 15 Marks

  • Verbs (présent, futur proche, futur simple, verbes pronominaux, passé composé, impératif)
  • Question formation (excluding interrogative adjectives and pronouns)
  • Prepositions
  • Demonstrative adjectives

SECTION D

Culture & Civilisation: 10 Marks

Lessons 1-4

SECTION E

Internal Assessment: 10 Marks

  • Periodic Assessment
  • Multiple Assessment
  • Portfolio Assessment
  • Listening & Speaking

Prescribed Book:

Entre Jeunes, Class IX (CBSE)

Textbook Lessons 1-4

French (Code: 018) Examination Structure Class – IX (2021-22) Term -I

TERM I: (MCQ): 50 Marks

Section A

Comprehension (Unseen)

5

Section B

Writing skills

10

Section C

Grammar

15

Section D

Culture and Civilisation

10

Section E

Internal Assessment

10

Term- 1 (MCQ Type)

Section

Details of Topics/ Subtopics / Type of questions

Marks

Section A (Comprehension)

Unseen passage(s) (picture based text) (10 questions to be attempted out of 14)

• One-word answers

• Vocabulary search

• Nouns, verbs…

5

Section B (Writing Skills)

 

Complete the recipe /postcard/ message (10 blanks to be filled out of 14)

• Fill in the blanks

10

Section C (Grammar)

Grammar

• Verbs (présent, futur proche, futur simple, verbes pronominaux, passé composé, impératif) (2topics to be attempted out of 3)

• Question formation (excluding interrogative adjectives and pronouns)

• Prepositions

• Demonstrative adjectives

15

Section D (Culture& Civilisation)

Lessons 1-4 (10 questions to be attempted out of 14)

• Fill in the blanks

• Vraiou Faux

• One-word answer questions

10

Section E

Internal Assessment

10

 

• Periodic Assessment

• Multiple Assessment

• Portfolio Assessment

• Listening & Speaking

2.5

2.5

2.5

2.5

Note: The Question paper has to include 33% internal choice .

FRENCH (CODE : 018) CLASS IX TERM-WISE (RATIONALISED) SYLLABUS (2021-2022) TERM - II

TERM- II (SUBJECTIVE) (50 % Weightage) - 50 Marks

SECTION A

Comprehension/ Reading: 5 Marks

Unseen passage(s) (picture based text)

SECTION B

Writing Skills: 10 Marks

Informal letter (about 80 words)

SECTION C

Grammar: 15 Marks

  • Verbs (présent, futur proche, futur simple, verbes pronominaux, passé composé, impératif, imparfait)
  • Negatives
  • Personal pronouns
  • Simple relative pronouns

SECTION D

Culture& Civilisation: 10 Marks

Lessons 5-8

SECTION E

Internal Assessment: 10 Marks

  • Periodic Assessment
  • Multiple Assessment
  • Portfolio Assessment
  • Listening & Speaking

Prescribed Book:

Entre Jeunes, Class IX (CBSE)

Textbook Lessons5-8

French (Code: 018) Examination Structure Class – IX (2021-22) Term - II

Term- II (Subjective): 50 Marks

Section A

Comprehension (Passage(s)from the textbook)

5

Section B

Writing skills

10

Section C

Grammar

15

Section D

Culture and Civilisation

10

Section E

Internal Assessment

10

Term- II (Subjective):

Section

Details of Topics/ Subtopics / Type of questions

Marks

Section A (Comprehension)

Unseen passage(s)

(5 questions to be attempted out of 7)

• Short answers questions

5

Section B (Writing Skills)

 

Long composition

(1 letter to be attempted out of 3) Informal letter

10

Section C (Grammar)

Grammar

• Verbs (présent, futur proche, futur simple, verbes pronominaux, passé composé, impératif, imparfait)

(2topics to be attempted out of 3)

• Negatives

• Personal pronouns

• Simple relative pronouns

15

Section D (Culture& Civilisation)

Lessons 5-8

(5 questions to be attempted out of 8)

• Short answer questions

10

Section E

Internal Assessment

10

 

• Periodic Assessment

• Multiple Assessment

• Portfolio Assessment

• Listening & Speaking

2.5

2.5

2.5

2.5

Note: The Question paper has to include 33% internal choice.

You can also download the above syllabus in PDF by clicking on the following link:

CBSE Class 9 French Syllabus 2021-2022 (Term 1 & Term 2)

