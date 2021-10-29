CBSE Class 9 French Syllabus for Terms 1 and 2 (2021-22): Download in PDF

CBSE Class 9th French Syllabus 2021-2022 for Terms 1 and 2 is provided here for download in PDF. This revised syllabus must be analysed to know the new course structure and prepare for the board exam accordingly.

CBSE Class 9th French Revised Syllabus 2021-22 is available here in PDF. This syllabus is important to know the course structure for both the terms of the current academic session. It includes details of examination scheme, sections-wise weightagae for board exam and chapter-wise list of topics prescribed for each term. Check the syllabus for each term carefully to prepare the appropriate content for Board Exam 2021-22.

CBSE Class 9 French (Code 018) Revised Course Structure 2021-22:

TERM I: (MCQ): (50 % Weightage) - 50 Marks

SECTION A

Comprehension/ Reading: 5 Marks

Unseen passage(s) (picture based text)

SECTION B

Writing Skills: 10 Marks

Complete the recipe/ postcard/ message

SECTION C

Grammar: 15 Marks

Verbs (présent, futur proche, futur simple, verbes pronominaux, passé composé, impératif)

Question formation (excluding interrogative adjectives and pronouns)

Prepositions

Demonstrative adjectives

SECTION D

Culture & Civilisation: 10 Marks

Lessons 1-4

SECTION E

Internal Assessment: 10 Marks

Periodic Assessment

Multiple Assessment

Portfolio Assessment

Listening & Speaking

Prescribed Book:

Entre Jeunes, Class IX (CBSE)

Textbook Lessons 1-4

French (Code: 018) Examination Structure Class – IX (2021-22) Term -I

TERM I: (MCQ): 50 Marks

Section A Comprehension (Unseen) 5 Section B Writing skills 10 Section C Grammar 15 Section D Culture and Civilisation 10 Section E Internal Assessment 10

Term- 1 (MCQ Type)

Section Details of Topics/ Subtopics / Type of questions Marks Section A (Comprehension) Unseen passage(s) (picture based text) (10 questions to be attempted out of 14) • One-word answers • Vocabulary search • Nouns, verbs… 5 Section B (Writing Skills) Complete the recipe /postcard/ message (10 blanks to be filled out of 14) • Fill in the blanks 10 Section C (Grammar) Grammar • Verbs (présent, futur proche, futur simple, verbes pronominaux, passé composé, impératif) (2topics to be attempted out of 3) • Question formation (excluding interrogative adjectives and pronouns) • Prepositions • Demonstrative adjectives 15 Section D (Culture& Civilisation) Lessons 1-4 (10 questions to be attempted out of 14) • Fill in the blanks • Vraiou Faux • One-word answer questions 10 Section E Internal Assessment 10 • Periodic Assessment • Multiple Assessment • Portfolio Assessment • Listening & Speaking 2.5 2.5 2.5 2.5

Note: The Question paper has to include 33% internal choice .

FRENCH (CODE : 018) CLASS IX TERM-WISE (RATIONALISED) SYLLABUS (2021-2022) TERM - II

TERM- II (SUBJECTIVE) (50 % Weightage) - 50 Marks

SECTION A

Comprehension/ Reading: 5 Marks

Unseen passage(s) (picture based text)

SECTION B

Writing Skills: 10 Marks

Informal letter (about 80 words)

SECTION C

Grammar: 15 Marks

Verbs (présent, futur proche, futur simple, verbes pronominaux, passé composé, impératif, imparfait)

Negatives

Personal pronouns

Simple relative pronouns

SECTION D

Culture& Civilisation: 10 Marks

Lessons 5-8

SECTION E

Internal Assessment: 10 Marks

Periodic Assessment

Multiple Assessment

Portfolio Assessment

Listening & Speaking

Prescribed Book:

Entre Jeunes, Class IX (CBSE)

Textbook Lessons5-8

French (Code: 018) Examination Structure Class – IX (2021-22) Term - II

Term- II (Subjective): 50 Marks

Section A Comprehension (Passage(s)from the textbook) 5 Section B Writing skills 10 Section C Grammar 15 Section D Culture and Civilisation 10 Section E Internal Assessment 10

Term- II (Subjective):

Section Details of Topics/ Subtopics / Type of questions Marks Section A (Comprehension) Unseen passage(s) (5 questions to be attempted out of 7) • Short answers questions 5 Section B (Writing Skills) Long composition (1 letter to be attempted out of 3) Informal letter 10 Section C (Grammar) Grammar • Verbs (présent, futur proche, futur simple, verbes pronominaux, passé composé, impératif, imparfait) (2topics to be attempted out of 3) • Negatives • Personal pronouns • Simple relative pronouns 15 Section D (Culture& Civilisation) Lessons 5-8 (5 questions to be attempted out of 8) • Short answer questions 10 Section E Internal Assessment 10 • Periodic Assessment • Multiple Assessment • Portfolio Assessment • Listening & Speaking 2.5 2.5 2.5 2.5

Note: The Question paper has to include 33% internal choice.

You can also download the above syllabus in PDF by clicking on the following link:

