CBSE Class 9 French Syllabus for Terms 1 and 2 (2021-22): Download in PDF

CBSE Class 9th French Revised Syllabus 2021-22 is available here in PDF. This syllabus is important to know the course structure for both the terms of the current academic session. It includes details of examination scheme, sections-wise weightagae for board exam and chapter-wise list of topics prescribed for each term. Check the syllabus for each term carefully to prepare the appropriate content for Board Exam 2021-22.
CBSE Class 9 French (Code 018) Revised Course Structure 2021-22:
TERM I: (MCQ): (50 % Weightage) - 50 Marks
SECTION A
Comprehension/ Reading: 5 Marks
Unseen passage(s) (picture based text)
SECTION B
Writing Skills: 10 Marks
Complete the recipe/ postcard/ message
SECTION C
Grammar: 15 Marks
- Verbs (présent, futur proche, futur simple, verbes pronominaux, passé composé, impératif)
- Question formation (excluding interrogative adjectives and pronouns)
- Prepositions
- Demonstrative adjectives
SECTION D
Culture & Civilisation: 10 Marks
Lessons 1-4
SECTION E
Internal Assessment: 10 Marks
- Periodic Assessment
- Multiple Assessment
- Portfolio Assessment
- Listening & Speaking
Prescribed Book:
Entre Jeunes, Class IX (CBSE)
Textbook Lessons 1-4
French (Code: 018) Examination Structure Class – IX (2021-22) Term -I
TERM I: (MCQ): 50 Marks
|
Section A
|
Comprehension (Unseen)
|
5
|
Section B
|
Writing skills
|
10
|
Section C
|
Grammar
|
15
|
Section D
|
Culture and Civilisation
|
10
|
Section E
|
Internal Assessment
|
10
Term- 1 (MCQ Type)
|
Section
|
Details of Topics/ Subtopics / Type of questions
|
Marks
|
Section A (Comprehension)
|
Unseen passage(s) (picture based text) (10 questions to be attempted out of 14)
• One-word answers
• Vocabulary search
• Nouns, verbs…
|
5
|
Section B (Writing Skills)
|
Complete the recipe /postcard/ message (10 blanks to be filled out of 14)
• Fill in the blanks
|
10
|
Section C (Grammar)
|
Grammar
• Verbs (présent, futur proche, futur simple, verbes pronominaux, passé composé, impératif) (2topics to be attempted out of 3)
• Question formation (excluding interrogative adjectives and pronouns)
• Prepositions
• Demonstrative adjectives
|
15
|
Section D (Culture& Civilisation)
|
Lessons 1-4 (10 questions to be attempted out of 14)
• Fill in the blanks
• Vraiou Faux
• One-word answer questions
|
10
|
Section E
|
Internal Assessment
|
10
|
|
• Periodic Assessment
• Multiple Assessment
• Portfolio Assessment
• Listening & Speaking
|
2.5
2.5
2.5
2.5
Note: The Question paper has to include 33% internal choice .
FRENCH (CODE : 018) CLASS IX TERM-WISE (RATIONALISED) SYLLABUS (2021-2022) TERM - II
TERM- II (SUBJECTIVE) (50 % Weightage) - 50 Marks
SECTION A
Comprehension/ Reading: 5 Marks
Unseen passage(s) (picture based text)
SECTION B
Writing Skills: 10 Marks
Informal letter (about 80 words)
SECTION C
Grammar: 15 Marks
- Verbs (présent, futur proche, futur simple, verbes pronominaux, passé composé, impératif, imparfait)
- Negatives
- Personal pronouns
- Simple relative pronouns
SECTION D
Culture& Civilisation: 10 Marks
Lessons 5-8
SECTION E
Internal Assessment: 10 Marks
- Periodic Assessment
- Multiple Assessment
- Portfolio Assessment
- Listening & Speaking
Prescribed Book:
Entre Jeunes, Class IX (CBSE)
Textbook Lessons5-8
French (Code: 018) Examination Structure Class – IX (2021-22) Term - II
Term- II (Subjective): 50 Marks
|
Section A
|
Comprehension (Passage(s)from the textbook)
|
5
|
Section B
|
Writing skills
|
10
|
Section C
|
Grammar
|
15
|
Section D
|
Culture and Civilisation
|
10
|
Section E
|
Internal Assessment
|
10
Term- II (Subjective):
|
Section
|
Details of Topics/ Subtopics / Type of questions
|
Marks
|
Section A (Comprehension)
|
Unseen passage(s)
(5 questions to be attempted out of 7)
• Short answers questions
|
5
|
Section B (Writing Skills)
|
Long composition
(1 letter to be attempted out of 3) Informal letter
|
10
|
Section C (Grammar)
|
Grammar
• Verbs (présent, futur proche, futur simple, verbes pronominaux, passé composé, impératif, imparfait)
(2topics to be attempted out of 3)
• Negatives
• Personal pronouns
• Simple relative pronouns
|
15
|
Section D (Culture& Civilisation)
|
Lessons 5-8
(5 questions to be attempted out of 8)
• Short answer questions
|
10
|
Section E
|
Internal Assessment
|
10
|
|
• Periodic Assessment
• Multiple Assessment
• Portfolio Assessment
• Listening & Speaking
|
2.5
2.5
2.5
2.5
Note: The Question paper has to include 33% internal choice.
