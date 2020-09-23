CBSE Class 12 Compartment Exam 2020: Check Previous Year Papers of Sociology Compartment Exams

CBSE: In this article, we have provided links to previous year compartment question papers from the year 2019 to 2017. All these questions are solved and the marking scheme is provided with each question paper. You can refer to these articles to check your preparation level and accuracy.

The type of questions that will be asked in the exam will be more or less on the same pattern. Students can solve the above provided previous year compartment question papers for CBSE Class 12th Board Exam for Sociology 2020 in the last-minute revision process. Solving these papers will help students gain confidence over their preparation and revision.

CBSE Compartment Exam 2020: Previous Year Papers of Sociology Compartment Exams

Year Question Paper CBSE Class 12 Sociology Compartment Paper - 2019 View/ Download CBSE Class 12 Sociology Compartment Paper - 2018 View/ Download CBSE Class 12 Sociology Compartment Paper - 2017 View/ Download

Sociology is one of the most important subjects of CBSE 12th Humanities stream. Students can solve the above provided previous question papers for CBSE Class 12th Board Exam for Sociology 2020 in the last-minute revision process.

Class 12th Sociology Compartment Exam 2020 is due for 26 September 2020. Students appearing in the exam are advised to solve previous year compartment question papers and sample papers issued by CBSE for revision and self-evaluation. CBSE had published Sample Paper for the Class 12 Sociology board exam 2020. Students preparing for CBSE Class 12 Economics compartment exam 2020 must solve this Sample Paper to know the latest Marking Scheme and revise their weak topics one last time.

CBSE Class 12 Sociology Sample Paper 2019 with Marking Scheme



