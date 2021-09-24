CBSE CTET 2021 (December): Check Important Questions (With Answers) For Exam

CTET 2021 (December) is scheduled for November & December. The 15th edition of CTET 2021 will be conducted online. In this article, we have provided important topics & questions from which questions are expected in CTET 2021. Several experts have analyzed previous years' papers and pointed out important topics from which questions have been frequently asked in the exam.

CTET 2021 (December): CBSE Released Mock Test & List Of Centers Where Candidates Can Visit To Practice

According to an official announcement, the online CTET will focus more on conceptual understanding, problem-solving, application, critical thinking, and reasoning than on factual information. Before the exam, the board will also distribute sample plans and sample questions that reflect the revisions. Here is the important part of the notification which has been highlighted

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will administer the 15th Edition of the Central Teachers Eligibility Test, or CTET 2021, online in November and December. The online exam, often known as a CBT (Computer Based Test), will be held from December 16, 2021 to January 13, 2022. This is the first time CTET will be held online, and to assist students, CBSE has created an online CTET Mock Test 2021 so that applicants can rehearse for the online exam.

CBSE has also published a list of centres where candidates can visit & practice CTET mock tests online so that they can get the experience of the real CTET.

