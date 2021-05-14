Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

CBSE, ISC, State Board Exams 2021: Check Updates On Cancellation, Postponement Of Exams

Will CBSE 12th board exams be cancelled? Will board exams be cancelled? These are some important questions often asked by many students. Class 10 board exams of CBSE, ICSE and many other states have been cancelled and it is expected that the final decision on exams will be taken soon by CBSE, CISCE and other states.

Created On: May 14, 2021 17:23 IST
CBSE, ISC, State Board Exams 2021: Check Updates On Cancellation, Postponement Of Exams
CBSE, ISC, State Board Exams 2021: Check Updates On Cancellation, Postponement Of Exams

Will CBSE 12th board exams be cancelled? Will board exams be cancelled? These are some important questions often asked by many students of CBSE, CISCE & other state boards. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and surge in the number of cases, CBSE has cancelled Class 10 board exams 2021. Following which CISCE & many other state boards have also followed the footprints of CBSE and cancelled the board exams for class 10th. 

CBSE, CISCE & many other state boards are yet to decide on new dates of class 12 board exams 2021. Regarding new dates or cancellation of CBSE Class 12 board exams 2021, the board is expected to decide within the first week of June and after which CISCE and other state boards might also decide on class 12 board exams. Here is the latest status of CBSE, ISC, State Board Exams 2021.

Also Check:

CBSE 12th Board Exam 2021 To Be Cancelled or Postponed? Big Decision Is Expected On This Date!

CBSE, ISC, State Board Exams 2021: Updates On Cancellation, Postponement Of Exams

Exam

Earlier Exam Dates

New Exam Dates

CBSE 10th Board Exam 2021

May 4 Onwards

Exam Cancelled

CBSE 12th Board Exam 2021

May 4 Onwards

To Be Announced Soon

ICSE (10th) Exams 2021

May 5 Onwards

Cancelled

ISC (12th) Exams 2021

May 5 Onwards

To Be Announced Soon

UP Board High School (10th) Exam 2021

May 8 Onwards

To Be Announced Soon

UP Board Intermediate (12th) Exam 2021

May 8 Onwards

To Be Announced Soon

Chhattisgarh Class 10th Board Exams

April 15 Onwards

Cancelled

AP Inter Exams 2021

May 5 Onwards

To Be Announced Soon

Maharashtra Class 10th Board Exams 2021

April 29 Onwards

Cancelled

Maharashtra Class 12th Board Exams 2021

April 23 Onwards

To Be Announced Soon

Punjab Class 10th Board Exams 2021

-

Cancelled

Punjab Class 12th Board Exams 2021

-

To Be Announced Soon

MP Board Class 10th Exams 2021

-

Cancelled

MP Board Class 12th Exams 2021

-

To Be Announced Soon

Rajasthan Board Class 10th Exam 

-

To Be Announced Soon

Rajasthan Board Class 12th Exam 

-

To Be Announced Soon

Telangana Inter 1st-Year Exams 2021

-

Cancelled

Telangana Inter 2nd-Year Exams 2021

  

To Be Announced Soon

Odisha Class 10th Board Exams 2021

-

Cancelled

Odisha Class 12th Board Exams 2021

-

To Be Announced Soon

Gujarat Class 10th Board Exams

-

Cancelled

Gujarat Class 12th Board Exams

-

To Be Announced Soon

Telangana 10th Board Exams 2021

Cancelled

Telangana 10th Board Exams 2021

-

To Be Announced Soon

Haryana Class 10th Board Exams 2021

April 22 Onwards

Cancelled

Haryana Class 12th Exams 2021

April 20 Onwards

To Be Announced Soon

Jammu & Kashmir Class 10th Board Exams 2021 (Remaining Subjects)

-

Cancelled

Jammu & Kashmir Class 12th Exams 2021

-

Postponed

Tamil Nadu Class 10th Exam 2021

-

Cancelled

Tamil Nadu Class 12th Exam 2021

-

Postponed

Himachal Pradesh Class 10th Board Exam 2021

-

To Be Announced Soon

Himachal Pradesh Class 12th Board Exam 2021

-

To Be Announced Soon

Jharkhand Class 10th Board Exam 2021

May 4 Onwards

To Be Announced Soon

Jharkhand Class 12th Board Exam 2021

May 4 Onwards

To Be Announced Soon

Uttarakhand Class 10th Board Exam 2021

May 04 Onwards

Cancelled

Uttarakhand Class 12th Board Exam 2021

May 04 Onwards

To Be Announced Soon

Assam Higher Secondary 1st Year Exams (HSC) 2021

-

To Be Announced Soon

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2021

-

To Be Announced Soon

Tripura Class 10th Board Exam 2021

-

To Be Announced Soon

Tripura Class 12th Board Exam 2021

-

To Be Announced Soon

 
Comment ()
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.

Post Comment

1 + 3 =
Post

Comments