CBSE, ISC, State Board Exams 2021: Check Updates On Cancellation, Postponement Of Exams

Will CBSE 12th board exams be cancelled? Will board exams be cancelled? These are some important questions often asked by many students of CBSE, CISCE & other state boards. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and surge in the number of cases, CBSE has cancelled Class 10 board exams 2021. Following which CISCE & many other state boards have also followed the footprints of CBSE and cancelled the board exams for class 10th.

CBSE, CISCE & many other state boards are yet to decide on new dates of class 12 board exams 2021. Regarding new dates or cancellation of CBSE Class 12 board exams 2021, the board is expected to decide within the first week of June and after which CISCE and other state boards might also decide on class 12 board exams. Here is the latest status of CBSE, ISC, State Board Exams 2021.

