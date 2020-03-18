Search

CBSE Sample Papers for CBSE Board Exams on 19th March 2020

On 19th March 2020, CBSE will conduct board exams for several subjects. Check details and important resources for board exam preparation.

Mar 18, 2020 17:26 IST
On 19th March 2020, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is going to conduct board exams for Class 12th Punjabi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Sindhi, Marathi, Gujarati, Manipuri, Malayalam, Odia, Assamese, Kannada, Arabic, Tibetan, French, German, Persian, Telugu - Telangana, Bodo, Tangkhul, Japanese, Bhutia, Spanish, Mizo, Bahasa Melayu subjects tomorrow. The board has issued Sample Papers of these subjects, recently. Students who are going to appear for CBSE board exams of these subjects are advised to check the latest CBSE Sample Papers & Marking Schemes of these subjects. 

These CBSE Sample Papers are based on the latest exam pattern and Marking Schemes provided with these Sample Papers contain answers or Hints of all the questions. After going through the Sample Papers and Marking Schemes, students can easily learn about the new exam pattern. Links to download these papers are given below in the table.

CBSE Sample Paper for Class 12th Punjabi Board Exam 2020

CBSE Marking Scheme for Class 12th Punjabi Board Exam 2020

CBSE Sample Paper for Class 12th Bengali Board Exam 2020

CBSE Marking Scheme for Class 12th Bengali Board Exam 2020

CBSE Sample Paper for Class 12th Tamil Board Exam 2020

CBSE Marking Scheme for Class 12th Tamil Board Exam 2020

CBSE Sample Paper for Class 12th Sindhi Board Exam 2020

CBSE Marking Scheme for Class 12th Sindhi Board Exam 2020

CBSE Sample Paper for Class 12th Marathi Board Exam 2020

CBSE Marking Scheme for Class 12th Marathi Board Exam 2020

CBSE Sample Paper for Class 12th Gujarati Board Exam 2020

CBSE Marking Scheme for Class 12th Gujarati

CBSE Sample Paper for Class 12th Manipuri Board Exam 2020

CBSE Marking Scheme for Class 12th Manipuri

CBSE Sample Paper for Class 12th Malayalam Board Exam 2020

CBSE Marking Scheme for Class 12th Malayalam Board Exam 2020

CBSE Sample Paper for Class 12th Odia Board Exam 2020

CBSE Marking Scheme for Class 12th Odia Board Exam 2020

CBSE Sample Paper for Class 12th Assamese Board Exam 2020

CBSE Marking Scheme for Class 12th Assamese Board Exam 2020

CBSE Sample Paper for Class 12th Kannada Board Exam 2020

CBSE Marking Scheme for Class 12th Kannada Board Exam 2020

CBSE Sample Paper for Class 12th Arabic Board Exam 2020

CBSE Marking Scheme for Class 12th Arabic Board Exam 2020

CBSE Sample Paper for Class 12th Tibetan Board Exam 2020

CBSE Marking Scheme for Class 12th Tibetan Board Exam 2020

CBSE Sample Paper for Class 12th French

CBSE Marking Scheme for Class 12th French Board Exam 2020

CBSE Sample Paper for Class 12th German Board Exam 2020

CBSE Marking Scheme for Class 12th German Board Exam 2020

CBSE Sample Paper for Class 12th Persian Board Exam 2020

CBSE Marking Scheme for Class 12th Persian Board Exam 2020

CBSE Sample Paper for Class 12th Telugu - Telangana Board Exam 2020

CBSE Marking Scheme for Class 12th Telugu - Telangana Board Exam 2020

CBSE Sample Paper for Class 12th Bodo

CBSE Marking Scheme for Class 12th Bodo Board Exam 2020

CBSE Sample Paper for Class 12th Tangkhul Board Exam 2020

CBSE Marking Scheme for Class 12th Tangkhul Board Exam 2020

CBSE Sample Paper for Class 12th Japanese Board Exam 2020

CBSE Marking Scheme for Class 12th Japanese Board Exam 2020

CBSE Sample Paper for Class 12th Bhutia

CBSE Marking Scheme for Class 12th Bhutia

CBSE Sample Paper for Class 12th Spanish Board Exam 2020

CBSE Marking Scheme for Class 12th Spanish Board Exam 2020

CBSE Sample Paper for Class 12th Mizo Board Exam 2020

CBSE Marking Scheme for Class 12th Mizo Board Exam 2020

CBSE Sample Paper for Class 12th Bahasa Melayu Board Exam 2020

CBSE Marking Scheme for Class 12th Bahasa Melayu Board Exam 2020

