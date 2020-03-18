CBSE Sample Papers for CBSE Board Exams on 19th March 2020

On 19th March 2020, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is going to conduct board exams for Class 12th Punjabi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Sindhi, Marathi, Gujarati, Manipuri, Malayalam, Odia, Assamese, Kannada, Arabic, Tibetan, French, German, Persian, Telugu - Telangana, Bodo, Tangkhul, Japanese, Bhutia, Spanish, Mizo, Bahasa Melayu subjects tomorrow. The board has issued Sample Papers of these subjects, recently. Students who are going to appear for CBSE board exams of these subjects are advised to check the latest CBSE Sample Papers & Marking Schemes of these subjects.

These CBSE Sample Papers are based on the latest exam pattern and Marking Schemes provided with these Sample Papers contain answers or Hints of all the questions. After going through the Sample Papers and Marking Schemes, students can easily learn about the new exam pattern. Links to download these papers are given below in the table.

CBSE Sample Papers 2020 for 12th Board Exams (19th March 2020)

