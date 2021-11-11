CBSE Term 1 Class 12 Biology Board Exam 2021-22: Sample Paper, Syllabus, NCERT Solutions & Other Important Resources

The CBSE Term 1 Class 12 Biology board exam will be conducted on December 18th, 2021 (as per CBSE Date Sheet). Check MCQ-based sample papers, syllabus, NCERT solutions & other important resources for the preparation of the upcoming CBSE Term 1 Class 12 Biology board exam 2021-22.

The CBSE Term 1 Class 12 Biology board exam will be conducted on December 18th, 2021 (as per CBSE Date Sheet). Check MCQ-based sample papers, syllabus, NCERT solutions & other important resources for the preparation of the upcoming CBSE Term 1 Class 12 Biology board exam 2021-22. In this article, we have provided details related to these resources and & links to access them. With these resources, one can easily upgrade their preparation level for the upcoming CBSE Term 1 board exams 2021-22.

CBSE Term 1 Class 12 Biology Sample Paper 2021-22:

CBSE has released MCQ-based CBSE Sample Papers for Class 12th and it is based on the upcoming exam pattern. It is the most important resource for the preparation of Term 1 CBSE Class 12 Biology Board Exam 2021-22. Answers & marking schemes are also available with the sample paper, allowing students to cross-check their answers. The links to access these it is given below

CBSE Class 12 Syllabus Term 1 Biology 2021-22:

Students of Class 12 must focus on Term 1 CBSE Class 12 Biology Syllabus and topics mentioned in it. In CBSE 12th Biology board exam 2021-22, questions based only on Term 1 CBSE 12th Biology Syllabus will be asked in the exam.

NCERT Exemplar for Class 12 Biology:

Many important MCQ are available in the NCERT Exemplar for Class 12 Biology that can also be expected in CBSE 12th Biology board exams. As Term 1 CBSE Class 12 Biology question paper will only have multiple-choice questions, hence NCERT Exemplars are extremely useful in preparing for the Term 1 exam. Below is a link to the access Class 12 Biology NCERT Exemplar Solutions.

NCERT Solutions for Class 12 Biology:

Class 12 Biology NCERT Solutions are also useful for the preparation of Term 1 CBSE 12th Biology board exams 2021-22. Students are encouraged to prepare the Term 1 CBSE Class 12 Biology Syllabus from NCERT Books. The link to access the NCERT Solution is given below

Other Important Resources:

Other essential resources for the preparation of Term 1 CBSE 12th Biology board exam 2021-22 are also available in the School section of Jagran Josh.

