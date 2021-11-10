CBSE To Use Advanced Data Analytics To Identify & Prevent Cheating In Exams

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will use advanced data analytics to detect & prevent cheating in exams conducted by the board (i.e., CBSE 10th & 12th board exams, CTET, etc). Check details.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will use advanced data analytics to detect & prevent cheating in exams conducted by the board (i.e., CBSE 10th & 12th board exams, CTET, etc). As per the new CBSE Circular, besides invigilators & CCTV surveillance, the board will also use advanced data analytics to detect cases at centers where there is a high probability of recourse to unfair means during exams.

As per the CBSE Circular, a pilot analysis has been completed on January 2021 CTET examination data in collaboration with Central Square Foundation (CSF) & Playpower Labs to develop algorithms to identify suspicious data patterns at the center & the individual test-taker level. Based on the analysis results & the algorithms developed, CBSE has planned that such analysis will be extended to other administered exams.

The board will use advanced data analytics to find, respond & therefore, in the long run, stop any irregularities in academic testing across all major CBSE administered exams.

CBSE intends to identify examination centers where data shows the presence of malpractices during the conduct of examinations based on such analysis. Following this, CBSE can take suitable measures to increase the examinations' credibility and deter future malpractices.

It will be used to strengthen the reliability of the National Achievement Survey (NAS), Central Teachers Eligibility Test (CTET) & board exams conducted by CBSE

As per the latest updates, CBSE has released admit cards for term 1 class 10th & class 12th board exams 2021-22. This time, students need to fill their responses in the OMR sheet, so the board has also released a sample of the OMR sheet which is to be used in CBSE exams. The board has already released MCQ-based sample papers and syllabus. Students can access these resources from the links given below.

