CCI Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 32 Engineer & Other Posts, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

CCI Recruitment 2023 Notification: Cement Corporation of India (CCIL) Limited has released notification for various posts in the Employment News (21-27) October 2023. According to the notification released, a total of 32 posts are to be filled including Engineer, Officer and Chartered
Accountant in different disciplines. Interested and eligible candidates can apply offline for these posts on or before October 31, 2023.
Selection for these posts will be made on the basis of performance of candidates in interview. The eligible candidates will be shortlisted for Interview based on declaration made in the application form. Candidates will have to produce the original documents in support of their meeting eligibility condition at the time of Interview.
CCIL Recruitment 2023: Important Dates
- Closing date of application: October 31, 2023
CCIL Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details
- Engineer Production: 7
- Engineer Mechanical: 3
- Engineer Civil: 2
- Engineer Mining: 3
- Engineer Instrumentation: 4
- Engineer Electrical: 2
- Officer Material Management: 1
- Officer Marketing: 1
- Officer Finance & Accounts: 3
- Officer Rajbhasha Adhikari: 1
- Officer Legal: 4
- Chartered Accountant Finance & Accounts: 1
Educational Qualification For CCIL Recruitment 2023
- Engineer Production: Full time Engineering Degree in Chemical Engineering/M.Sc.(Chemistry).
- Engineer Mechanical: Full Time Engineering Degree in Mechanical Engineering.
- Engineer Civil: Engineering Degree in Civil Engineering.
- Engineer Mining: Engineering Degree in Mining with Firt Class/2nd Class managers Certificate or Competency under MMR-1961
- Engineer Instrumentation: Engineering Degree in Electronics and Instrumentation or Instrumentation.
- Engineer Electrical: Engineering Degree in Electrical Engineering.
- Officer Material Management: Engineering Degree or Full Time Post Graduate Degree/Diploma in material management.
- Officer Marketing: Full time 2 years MBA (marketing) or equivalent.
- Officer Finance & Accounts: CA/ICWA/Full time 2 years MBA (Finance)
- You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
CCIL Officer Recruitment 2023: Upper Age Limit (as of 01-06-2023)
- Engineer Production: 35 Years
- Engineer Mechanical: 35 Years
- Engineer Civil: 35 Years
- Engineer Mining: 35 Years
- Engineer Instrumentation: 35 Years
- Engineer Electrical: 35 Years
- Officer Material Management: 35 Years
- Officer Marketing: 35 Years
- Officer Finance & Accounts: 35 Years
- Officer Rajbhasha Adhikari: 35 Years
- Officer Legal: 35 Years
- eduChartered Accountant Finance & Accounts: 35 Years
CCIL Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF
How To Apply for CCIL Recruitment 2023?
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these positions in offline mode in prescribed format given in the notification on or before October 31, 2023.