CCRAS Recruitment 2021 for Senior Research Fellow Posts, Apply Online @ccras.nic.in

CCRAS Recruitment 2021: Central Council For Research In Ayurvedic Sciences has released for recruitment to the post of Senior Research Fellow in Regional Ayurveda Research Institute, Ahmedabad. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 9 May 2021.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 9 May 2021

Walk-In-Interview Date: 11 & 12 May 2021

CCRAS Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Senior Research Fellow - 6 Posts

CCRAS Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates holding BAMS Degree from a recognized University and knowledge of computer knowledge.

CCRAS Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 35 years (Age will be reckoned as on 01-01-2021. Age relaxation will be admissible for SC/ST/OBC/PH persons in Govt. Services as per Central Govt. rules.)

CCRAS Recruitment 2021 Salary - Rs. 35000/- HRA per month

CRAS Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

The selection committee has the right to select or reject an application of the candidate. Document verification will be done at the time of joining, where a candidate should bring their Bio-data along with original certificates, experience certificate, caste certificate etc. with a set of photocopies and two recent passport size photographs.

How to apply for CCRAS Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can submit the application form only through the Google Link/QR code provided in the notification before 9 May 2021 till 5 PM. Applications received after the due date or applications received via any other mode will not be considered.

