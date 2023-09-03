CDS Answer Key 2023 By Coaching Utkarsh, Major Kalshi, Cavalier, And Others

CDS 2 Answer Key By Coachings: Candidates can download the unofficial answer key from Utkasrh Classes, Major Kalshi, Cavalier and Others institutes from this page.

CDS 2 Answer Key 2023 will be released by various coaching institutes. Candidates who have appeared in the exam can download the answer key. Coaching institutes upload the answer key for the students to match their answer options. The coaching institutes will release answer keys and detailed solutions for GK, Maths and English. These answer keys are unofficial. The official answer key will be released after the declaration of the final result.

UPSC CDS 2 Unofficial Answer Key 2023 by Coaching Institutes

Candidates can check and download the UPSC CDS question papers and answer keys released by the various coaching institutes from this page.

CDS 2 2023 Answer Key by Major Kalshi

CDS 2 Paper 2023 SET CDS 2023 Answer Key PDF to be released Download Here to be released Download Here to be released Download Here to be released Download Here

CDS 2 2023 Answer Key by Cavalier

CDS 2 Paper 2023 SET CDS 2023 Answer Key PDF CDS 2 English Answer Key Download Here

CDS 2 2023 Answer Key by Utkarsh Classes

CDS 2 Paper 2023 SET CDS Answer Key PDF to be released Download Here to be released Download Here to be released Download Here to be released Download Here

CDS 2 2023 Answer Key by Aglasem

CDS 2 Paper 2023 SET CDS Answer Key PDF to be released Download Here to be released Download Here to be released Download Here to be released Download Here

CDS 2 2023 Answer Key by Byjus Exam Prep (Gradeup)

CDS 2 Paper 2023 SET CDS 2023 Answer Key PDF to be released Download Here to be released Download Here to be released Download Here to be released Download Here

CDS 2023 Answer Key by SSB Crack

CDS 2 Paper 2023 SET CDS 2023 Answer Key PDF to be released Download Here to be released Download Here to be released Download Here to be released Download Here

UPSC CDS 2 Exam Analysis

The UPSC CDS 2 2023 Paper consisted of 100 Objective Multiple-Choice Questions each from English, GK and Elementary Mathematics. These questions were framed for admission into IMA, INA, AFA, and OTA. The exam is conducted from 9 am to 11 am for English, from 12 pm to 2 pm for GK, and from 3 pm to 5 pm for Elementary Mathematics.

According to the candidates, the level of the exam is tougher than the previous year. The question paper is moderate to difficult.

The recruitment is being done to fill up 349 vacancies through UPSC CDS II Exam 2023 for recruitment into the IMA (Indian Military Academy), INA (Indian Naval Academy), AFA (Air Force Academy), and OTA (Officers Training Academy).