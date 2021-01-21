CG Police DEF Constable 2017-18 Admit Card 2021 out @cgpolice.gov.in, Download Chhattisgarh police (DEF) Constable PET Call Letter Here

CG Police DEF PET Constable 2017-18 Admit Card 2021: Chhattisgarh Police has released the Constable DEF PET Constable Recruitment Exam 2017-18. All candidates who appeared in the CG Constable PET 2021 can now download their admit card through the official website.i.e.cgpolice.gov.in.

CG Police DEF PET Constable 2017-18 is scheduled to be held from 28 January 2021 to 15 January 2021 at various exam centre to fulfil 2559 vacancies. The CG Police DEF Constable 2017-18 Admit Card for the same has been uploaded at the official website.

How and Where to Download CG Police DEF Constable 2017-18?

Visit the official website.i.e.cgpolice.gov.in. Click on CG Police DEF Constable 2017-18flashing in the notice board. It will redirect you to a new window. Enter Roll Number, Captcha Code and click on submit button. The admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download CG Police DEF Constable 2017-18Admit Card and save it for future reference.

Download CG Police DEF Constable 2017-18 Admit Card

CG Police DEF Constable 2017-18 Select List

The list of the selected candidates for PET round has been uploaded at cgpolice.gov.in. Candidates can download CG Police DEF Constable 2017-18 PET Select List through the official website. Candidates can directly download the select list by clicking on the above link.

