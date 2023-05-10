cgbse.nic.in, results.cg.nic.in and Other Direct Links to Check CGBSE Class 10th, 12th Result 2023

CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023: Know where to check the Chhattisgarh 10th and 12th result link details here. Get list of websites to download CG board marksheet here

CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023: Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will announce the class 10th and 12th results today. As per media reports, the state education minister Premsai Singh Tekam will release the CGBSE result and merit list at 12 pm. Students can download their Chhattisgarh board result online at the official websites: cgbse.nic.in, results.cg.nic.in.

Apart from these websites, students can also check their CG Board 10th, 12th results at chhattisgarh10.jagranjosh.com and chhattisgarh12.jagranjosh.com. Students have to use their login credentials to download their CGBSE 10th, 12th results.

A total of 3,37,569 students registered for the Chhattisgarh class 10th exams, of which 3,30,681 appeared in the final examinations. Whereas in class 12th, a total of 3,38,121 students registered, of which 3,23,625 students had appeared in the board examinations.

Where To Check CG Board Results 2023 for Classes 10th and 12th?

Around 6 lakh students can check and download their 10th and 12th exam results in online mode at different websites. The result can be checked at the official websites that have been provided below:

S.No. Official Links and Websites 1 cgbse.nic.in 2 results.cg.nic.in

Where to get cgbse.nic.in 10th, 12th Result 2023, if the official website crashes?

There might be chances that the official website crashes due to heavy traffic soon after the release of result. So, in that case, students or parents can check the result on these Jagran Josh websites too:

S.No. CGBSE Jagran Josh Links 1 chhattisgarh10.jagranjosh.com 2 chhattisgarh12.jagranjosh.com

How To Check CG Board 12th Result 2023 Chhattisgarh in Offline mode?

Students can also check the classes 10th and 12th result in offline mode via SMS. They can check their marks through SMS by following the steps given below:

Result Name Format Send To CG Board 10 Result CG10{space}ROLL NUMBER 56263 CGBSE 12th Result CG12{Space}RollNumber 56263

How To Check CGBSE Board Result 2023 through official website?

Students can check as well as download their CG Board 10th and 12th marksheet through the official website. They can go through the steps to know how to check Chhattisgarh 10th and 12th result: