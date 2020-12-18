CGPSC Model Answer 2020 Released for Assistant Director Agriculture Post @psc.cg.gov.in, Raise Objections till Dec 28

CGPSC Assistant Director Model Answer Key 2020: Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the Model Answer for Assistant Director Agriculture Exam on its official website. Commission has conducted the written exam for Assistant Director Agriculture posts on 14 December 2020. All such candidates who have appeared in the written examination for the Assistant Director Agriculture Post can check the Model Answer available on the official website of the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission i.e. psc.cg.gov.in.

The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has uploaded the model answer for the Assistant Director Agriculture Exam on the official website. Model Answer is based on the written examination for Assistant Director Agriculture which was held on 14 December 2020.

Candidates who have appeared in the written exam for Assistant Director Agriculture post can raise their objections regarding their Answer with Model Answer for the Assistant Director Agriculture post, if any, with the official website.

In a bid to raise objections, candidates should note that Commission will accept only online objections as mentioned in the notification. They will have to provide their login credentials on the official website. Last date to raise objection is 28 December 2020.

Candidates who have appeared in the written examination for the Assistant Director Agriculture post can check the short notification of Model Answer and Process to Raise Objection available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

