CGPSC Assistant Professor Interview Schedule 2021 for Political Science Post Released@psc.cg.gov.in, Download PDF

CGPSC Assistant Professor Interview Schedule 2021: Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the Interview schedule for the Assistant Professor post for Political Science Subject.

All such candidates who have qualified for Assistant Professor (Political Science Subject) posts can check the details interview/document verification schedule available on the official website of Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission - psc.cg.gov.in.

Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC)will conduct the interview for Assistant Professor post for Political Science on 17/18/19 June 2021. Commission will conduct the document verification also for the candidates qualified for the interview round.

Candidates should note that they will have to bring all the essential documents including Interview call letter/Application form/Personal details as per the schedule for document verification. Candidates will have to bring also the certificate and testimonials attested from Gazetted officer as mentioned in the notification.

Candidates qualified for the interview round for Assistant Professor for Political Science Subject can check the CGPSC Interview Schedule 2021 on the official website of CGPSC. You can download the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for CGPSC Assistant Professor Interview Schedule 2021 for Political Science

How to Download: CGPSC Assistant Professor Interview Schedule 2021 for Political Science