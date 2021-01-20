CGPSC Result 2021 for Assistant Professor Post Out @psc.cg.gov.in, 2896 Candidates Qualified for Interview

CGPSC Result 2021: Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has declared the result for the Assistant Professor Post under Higher Education Dept on its official website. A total of 2896 candidates have successfully qualified for the Assistant Professor posts for various subjects. All such candidates who have appeared in the written exam for Assistant Professor Post can check their result through the official website of CGPSC i.e. psc.cg.gov.in.

Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has uploaded the written exam result for Assistant Professor Post on its official website. Candidates appeared in the written examination for various posts can check their result. A total of 2896 candidates have been declared qualified against the 1372 posts notified earlier. Commission had conducted the written exam for Assistant Professor Posts from 05 to 08 November 2020.

As per the selection process for the Assistant Professor post under Higher Education Dept, now candidates will have to appear for the next interview round. Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) will announce the details of the interview schedule for the Assistant Professor posts in due course. Candidates qualified for the interview round are advised to be in touch with the official website in this regards.

Candidates appeared in the written exam can check the CGPSC Result 2021 for Assistant Professor Post on its official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for CGPSC Result 2021 for Assistant Professor Post







How to Download: CGPSC Result 2021 for Assistant Professor Post