CGPSC Amended Model Answer 2020 Released for Civil Judge Exam @psc.cg.gov.in, Check Details Here

CGPSC Civil Judge Amended Model Answer 2020: Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CPSC) has released the amended model answer key for the post of Civil Judge on its official website. Commission has conducted the written examination for the post of Civil Judge on 10 November 2020. All such candidates who appeared for CGPSC Civil Judge Exam 2020 can download the CGPSC Amended Model Answer 2020 through the official website i.e. psc.cg.gov.in.

As per the short notification released by CGPSC, the amended model answer key for the Civil Judge Exam is uploaded on its official website. Commission had earlier released the Answer Key for the Civil Judge Exam on 12 November 2020. Candidates have raised their objections till 24 November 2020. The last date for submission of documents in support of answers was 01 December 2020.

Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CPSC) has evaluated the said objections with the help of experts and now it has uploaded the Amended Model Answer for the Civil Judge Exam 2020 on its official website. All such candidates appeared in the Civil Judge Exam 2020 can check the amended model answer on its official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for CGPSC Amended Model Answer 2020 for Civil Judge Exam





How to Download: CGPSC Amended Model Answer 2020 for Civil Judge Exam