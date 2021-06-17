Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

CGPSC Civil Judge Mains 2020 Result Released, Download Civil Judge Entry Level Result @psc.cg.gov.in

CGPSC Civil Judge Mains 2020 Result out at psc.cg.gov.in. Check Roll Number Wise Civil Judge Entry Level Result PDF Here.

Created On: Jun 17, 2021 17:19 IST
CGPSC Civil Judge Mains 2020 Result
CGPSC Civil Judge Mains 2020 Result

CGPSC Civil Judge Mains 2020 Result: Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the Civil Judge Entry Level Result on its website of CGPSC.i.e.psc.cg.gov.in. All those who appeared in the CGPSC Civil Judge Mains 2020 Exam can download the result through the official website of CGPSC.i.e.psc.cg.gov.in.

CGPSC Civil Judge Mains 2020 Exam was held on 22 March 2021 at various exam centre. The candidates can download CGPSC Civil Judge Mains 2020 Result by following the easy steps given below.

  1. Visit the official website of CGPSC.i.e.psc.cg.gov.in.
  2. Click on ‘Result’ on the homepage.
  3. Click on ‘CGPSC Civil Judge Mains2020 Result’ flashing on the homepage.
  4. A PDF will be opened.
  5. Cntrl F + Enter your roll number.
  6. Download CGPSC Civil Judge Mains2020 Result and save it for future reference.

Download CGPSC Civil Judge Mains 2020 Result

All selected candidates are now eligible for the interview round. The date and timing of the interview have not revealed by the commission. A total of 32 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. The candidates can download  CGPSC Civil Judge Mains 2020 Result by clicking on the above link.

