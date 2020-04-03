CGPSC Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for Assistant Geo-hydrologist & Other Posts

CGPSC Recruitment 2020: Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant Geo-hydrologist, Assistant Geo-physics, Assistant Geo-chemist. Interested candidates can apply to the post through the online mode on or before 16 April 2020.

Important Dates

Last date for submission of application for CGPSC Recruitment 2020: 16 April 2020

CGPSC Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Assistant Geo-hydrologist - 5 Posts

Assistant Geophysics - 1 Post

Assistant Geo-Chemist - 1 Post

CGPSC Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates possessing Post Graduate in a relevant subject.

CGPSC Recruitment 2020 Selection Process

Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of written test and interview.

CGPSC Recruitment 2020 Application Process

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 16 April 2020. Candidates can refer to the provided links for their reference.

Download Official Notification PDF Here

Online Application Link

Official Website

