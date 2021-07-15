CGPSC State Service Mains admit card 2021 Today @psc.cg.gov.in, Exam from 26 July onwards

CGPSC State Service Mains Admit Card 2021 is likely to release today. i.e. 15 July at psc.cg.gov.in. Check Exam Date and Latest updates here.

CGPSC State Service Mains admit card 2021: Chhattisgarh is all set to conduct State Service Mains Exam 2021. The admit cards for the same is expected to be released today on its website. All candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates.

The commission has scheduled the CGPSC State Service Mains 2021 Exam on 26, 27, 28 and 29 July 2021 at various exam centres which were earlier postponed due to the prevailing situation of COVID-19.

Initially, the exam was scheduled to be held in May and then it was rescheduled for 18,19,20, 21 June which got again postponed due to the COVID-19 situation in India.

As per the notification released by the commission, the admit card for CGPSC State Service Mains 2021 will be released on 15 July 2021. All candidates are advised to keep their eye on the official website for the latest updates. The candidates will be able to download CGPSC State Service Mains admit card 2021 through this article, once it is activated.

How and Where to Download CGPSC State Service Mains admit card 2021?

Visit the official website of CGPSC.i.e.psc.cg.gov.in. Click on CGPSC State Service Mains admit card 2021download link flashing on the homepage. A login page will be opened. Enter your registration number/roll number, date of birth, captcha code and click on submit button. The CGPSC State Service Mains admit card 2021will be displayed. Candidates can download CGPSC State Service Mains admit card 2021and save it for future reference.

Direct Link to Download CGPSC State Service Mains admit card 2021 - to release soon

