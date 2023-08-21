CG Vyapam Admit Card 2023 Out: Direct Link to Download Supervisor Hall Ticket on vyapam.cgstate.gov.in

CG Vyapam Admit Card 2023 has been released for the post of Supervisor Posts by the Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board at vyapam.cgstate.gov.in. Candidates can chek the direct link here.

CG Vyapam Admit Card 2023: Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CGPEB) has released the admit card for the post of Supervisor on 21 August 2023. Candidates can download CG Vyapam Supervisor Admit Card from the official website of the board (vyapam.cgstate.gov.in).

Students can also download the CG Vyapam Admit Card by clicking on the provided link on this page. Candidates are required to download their admit card before the exam date and carry it at the exam centre. They should also bring their original Photo ID Card such as Voter ID Card, Driving License, PAN Card, Aadhar Card, Passport etc.

How to Download CG Vyapam Admit Card 2023 ?

Step 1: Visit the website of the CGPSC

Step 2: Click on ‘संचालनालय महिला एवं बाल विकास विभाग छत्तीसगढ़ के अंतर्गत पर्यवेक्षक (खुली सीधी गर्ती) एवं पर्यवेक्षक (परिसीमित सीधी भर्ती) गर्ती परीक्षा 2023 (MBS23) के प्रवेश पत्र ’

Step 3: Enter Your Registered Mobile No and Password

Step 4: Click on ‘Login’ Button

Step 5: Download CGPSC Hall Ticket