Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

CGWB Staff Car Driver Recruitment 2022 Notification for 24 Vacancies, Check Eligibility, Qualification, And Salary

CGWB Staff Car Driver Recruitment 2022 Notification has been released for 24 Vacancies. Check Eligibility, Qualification, And Salary details here. 

Created On: Dec 25, 2021 17:35 IST
CGWB Staff Car Driver Recruitment 2022
CGWB Staff Car Driver Recruitment 2022

CGWB Staff Car Driver Recruitment 2022: Central Ground Water Board (CGWB) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Staff Car Driver (Group-C, Non-Gazetted, Ministerial). Interested candidates can submit applications within 24 days (18 January 2022) from the date of publication of this advertisement in the employment newspaper.

Important Dates:

  • Last date for submission of online application: 24 days (18 January 2022) from the date of publication of this advertisement in the employment newspaper.

CGWB Staff Car Driver Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

  • Staff Car Driver - 24 Posts

CGWB Staff Car Driver Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: The candidate applying for the post must have passed Matriculation from a recognized Board and hold a driving license.

CGWB Staff Car Driver Recruitment 2022 Age Limit- 18 to 27 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Download CGWB Staff Car Driver Recruitment 2022 Notification PDF Here

How to apply for CGWB Staff Car Driver Recruitment 2022
Interested candidates can submit applications through the offline mode to the office of the Regional Director, Central Ground Water Board, North Western Region, Bhujal Bhawan, Plot no. 38, Sector 27 A, Chandigarh - 160019 by registered post/speed post. The envelope containing the application should be marked as Application for the post of Staff Car Driver (Ordinary Grade). The last date of submitting applications is 24 days (18 January 2022) from the date of publication of this advertisement in the employment newspaper.

Latest Government Jobs:

JSSC CGL 2022 Notification Released @jssc.nic.in, Check Vacancy, Qualification, Application Process & Details Here

Union Bank of India recruitment 2022 for Specialist Officer/ Domain Expert posts, Apply Online Now!

OSSC OTA Recruitment 2021 Notification Released @ossc.gov.in, Apply Online for 250 Vacancies

MPPSC State Service Exam 2021-22 Notification Released @mppsc.nic.in, Apply Online from 10 January onwards

 

 

 

Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_laddergolden_goalquiz_master
ludo_expresssnakes_laddergolden_goalquiz_master
Job Summary
NotificationCGWB Staff Car Driver Recruitment 2022 Notification for 24 Vacancies, Check Eligibility, Qualification, And Salary
Notification Date25 Dec, 2021
Last Date of Submission18 Jan, 2022
CityChandigarh
StatePunjab
CountryIndia
Organization Other Organizations
Education Qual Secondary, Other Qualifications
Functional Administration
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

7 + 9 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.