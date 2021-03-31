MC Chandigarh Recruitment 2021 for 172 for Patwari, Clerk, SI, JE, Steno and Other Posts, Apply Online @mcchandigarh.gov.in
Municipal Corporation of Chandigarh has released a recruitment notification for recruitment of 172 for Patwari, Clerk, SI, JE, Steno and Other Posts on mcchandigarh.gov.in. Check vacancy details, salary, important dates and updates here
Chandigarh Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2021 Notification: Municipal Corporation of Chandigarh has released a short recruitment notification for recruitment to the post of Clerk, Station Fire Officer, Fireman, Sub Inspector, Junior Engineer, Driver, SDE, Steno-typist, Accountant, Data Entry Operator, Patwari, Horticulture Supervisor, Jr Draftsman, Computer Programmer and Law Officer on temporary basis, as per media reports. According to reports, eligible and interested candidates can apply for MC Chandigarh Recruitment 2021 from 08 April 2021 onwards on the official website - mcchandigarh.gov.in. The last date for Chandigarh MC Application is 03 May 2021. However, the last date for submitting application fee is 05 May 2021.
A total of 172 vacancies are notified under Group A, B and C Posts. Shortlisted applicants shall be called for written exam.
More details on Chandigarh Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2021 such as qualification, age, experience, nationality of the applicant, selection process, exam date, fee and application fee, once the detailed notification is available.
Important Dates
- Starting Date of Online Application - 08 April 2021
- Last Date of Online Application - 03 May 2021
- Last Date of Submitting Application Fee - 05 May 2021
Chandigarh Municipal Corporation Vacancy Details
|
Group
|
Name of Post
|
Number of posts
|
Group-B
|
Station Fire Officer
|
01
|
Group C
|
Fireman
|
81
|
Group C
|
Driver
|
04
|
Group-A
|
SDE (Civil)
|
01
|
Group A
|
SDE (Hart)
|
02
|
Group B
|
Accountant
|
02
|
Group B
|
Sub Inspector (Ent.)
|
06
|
Group B
|
Jr. Engineer (Civil)
|
04
|
Group B
|
Jr. Engineer (Horticulture)
|
02
|
Group B
|
Jr. Engineer (Public Health)
|
05
|
Group B
|
Jr. Engineer (Electrical)
|
02
|
Group B
|
Draftsman
|
06
|
Group C
|
Clerk
|
41
|
Group C
|
Steno-typist
|
05
|
Group C
|
Data Entry Operator
|
02
|
Group C
|
Patwari
|
01
|
Group C
|
Horticulture Supervisor
|
02
|
Group C
|
Jr. Draftsman
|
03
|
Group B
|
Computer Programmer
|
01
|
Group B
|
Law Officer
|
01
Chandigarh Municipal Corporation Salary:
- Station Fire Officer - Rs. 10300-34800 + 4200 GP
- Fireman - Rs. 5910-20200 + 2400 GP
- Driver - Rs. 5910-20200 + 2400 GP
- SDE (Civil) - Rs. 15600-39100 + 5400 GP
- SDE (Hart) - Rs. 15600-39100 + 5400 GP
- Accountant - Rs. 10300-34800 + 4400 GP
- Sub Inspector (Ent.) - Rs. 10300-34800 + 4400 GP
- Jr. Engineer (Civil) - Rs. 10300-34800 + 4800 GP
- Jr. Engineer (Horticulture) - Rs. 10300-34800 + 4800 GP
- Jr. Engineer (Public Health) - Rs. 10300-34800 + 4800 GP
- Jr. Engineer (Electrical) - Rs. 10300-34800 + 4800 GP
- Draftsman - Rs. 10300-34800 + 3800 GP
- Clerk - Rs. 10300-34800 + 3200 GP
- Steno-typist - Rs. 10300-34800 + 3200 GP
- Data Entry Operator - Rs. 10300-34800 + 3200 GP
- Patwari - Rs. 10300-34800 + 3200 GP
- Horticulture Supervisor - Rs. 5910-20200 + 2400 GP
- Jr. Draftsman - Rs.10300-34800 + 3200 GP
- Computer Programmer - Rs. 10300-34800 + 4200 GP
- Law Officer - Rs. 10300-34800 + 4200 GP
Eligibility Criteria for Chandigarh Municipal Corporation Posts
Candidates can check the qualification and age limit on 08 April 2021
Selection Process for Chandigarh Municipal Corporation Posts
The selection will be done on the basis of written exam
How to Apply for Chandigarh Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2021 ?
Candidates can apply online through official website from 08 April to 03 May 2021.
Chandigarh Municipal Corporation Short Notification
Chandigarh Municipal Corporation Online Application