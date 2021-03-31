Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

MC Chandigarh Recruitment 2021 for 172 for Patwari, Clerk, SI, JE, Steno and Other Posts, Apply Online @mcchandigarh.gov.in

Municipal Corporation of Chandigarh has released a recruitment notification for recruitment  of 172 for Patwari, Clerk, SI, JE, Steno and Other Posts on mcchandigarh.gov.in. Check vacancy details, salary, important dates and updates here

Created On: Mar 31, 2021 13:42 IST
Chandigarh Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2021 Notification: Municipal Corporation of Chandigarh has released a short recruitment notification for recruitment to the post of Clerk, Station Fire Officer, Fireman, Sub Inspector, Junior Engineer, Driver, SDE, Steno-typist, Accountant, Data Entry Operator, Patwari, Horticulture Supervisor, Jr Draftsman, Computer Programmer and Law Officer on temporary basis, as per media reports.  According to reports, eligible and interested candidates can apply for MC Chandigarh Recruitment 2021 from 08 April 2021 onwards on the official website - mcchandigarh.gov.in. The last date for Chandigarh MC Application is 03 May 2021. However, the last date for submitting application fee is 05 May 2021.

A total of 172 vacancies are notified under Group A, B and C Posts. Shortlisted applicants shall be called for written exam.

More details on Chandigarh Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2021 such as  qualification, age, experience, nationality of the applicant, selection process, exam date, fee and application fee, once the detailed notification is available.

Important Dates

  • Starting Date of Online Application - 08 April 2021
  • Last Date of Online Application - 03 May 2021
  • Last Date of Submitting Application Fee - 05 May 2021

Chandigarh Municipal Corporation Vacancy Details

Group

Name of Post

Number of posts

Group-B

Station Fire Officer

01

Group C

Fireman

81

Group C

Driver

04

Group-A

SDE (Civil)

01

Group A

SDE (Hart)

02

Group B

Accountant

02

Group B

Sub Inspector (Ent.)

06

Group B

Jr. Engineer (Civil)

04

Group B

Jr. Engineer (Horticulture)

02

Group B

Jr. Engineer (Public Health)

05

Group B

Jr. Engineer (Electrical)

02

Group B

Draftsman

06

Group C

Clerk

41

Group C

Steno-typist

05

Group C

Data Entry Operator

02

Group C

Patwari

01

Group C

Horticulture Supervisor

02

Group C

Jr. Draftsman

03

Group B

Computer Programmer

01

Group B

Law Officer

01

Chandigarh Municipal Corporation Salary:

  1. Station Fire Officer - Rs. 10300-34800 + 4200 GP
  2. Fireman - Rs. 5910-20200 + 2400 GP
  3. Driver - Rs. 5910-20200 + 2400 GP
  4. SDE (Civil) - Rs. 15600-39100 + 5400 GP
  5. SDE (Hart)  - Rs. 15600-39100 + 5400 GP
  6. Accountant - Rs. 10300-34800 + 4400 GP
  7. Sub Inspector (Ent.) - Rs. 10300-34800 + 4400 GP
  8. Jr. Engineer (Civil) - Rs. 10300-34800 + 4800 GP
  9. Jr. Engineer (Horticulture) - Rs. 10300-34800 + 4800 GP
  10. Jr. Engineer (Public Health) - Rs. 10300-34800 + 4800 GP
  11. Jr. Engineer (Electrical) - Rs. 10300-34800 + 4800 GP
  12. Draftsman - Rs. 10300-34800 + 3800 GP
  13. Clerk  - Rs. 10300-34800 + 3200 GP
  14. Steno-typist - Rs. 10300-34800 + 3200 GP
  15. Data Entry Operator - Rs. 10300-34800 + 3200 GP
  16. Patwari - Rs. 10300-34800 + 3200 GP
  17. Horticulture Supervisor - Rs. 5910-20200 + 2400 GP
  18. Jr. Draftsman - Rs.10300-34800 + 3200 GP
  19. Computer Programmer - Rs. 10300-34800 + 4200 GP
  20. Law Officer - Rs. 10300-34800 + 4200 GP

Eligibility Criteria for Chandigarh Municipal Corporation Posts

Candidates can check the qualification and age limit on 08 April 2021

Selection Process for Chandigarh Municipal Corporation Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of written exam

How to Apply for Chandigarh Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2021 ?

Candidates can apply online through official website from 08 April to 03 May 2021.

Chandigarh Municipal Corporation Short Notification

Chandigarh Municipal Corporation Online Application

Chandigarh Municipal Corporation Website

FAQ

What is Chandigarh Fireman Salary ?

Rs. 5910-20200 + 2400 GP

What is the last date for submitting Chandigarh Municipal Corporation Application ?

03 May 2021

What is the starting date of Chandigarh MC Recruitment 2021?

08 April 2021
