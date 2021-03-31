MC Chandigarh Recruitment 2021 for 172 for Patwari, Clerk, SI, JE, Steno and Other Posts, Apply Online @mcchandigarh.gov.in

Chandigarh Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2021 Notification: Municipal Corporation of Chandigarh has released a short recruitment notification for recruitment to the post of Clerk, Station Fire Officer, Fireman, Sub Inspector, Junior Engineer, Driver, SDE, Steno-typist, Accountant, Data Entry Operator, Patwari, Horticulture Supervisor, Jr Draftsman, Computer Programmer and Law Officer on temporary basis, as per media reports. According to reports, eligible and interested candidates can apply for MC Chandigarh Recruitment 2021 from 08 April 2021 onwards on the official website - mcchandigarh.gov.in. The last date for Chandigarh MC Application is 03 May 2021. However, the last date for submitting application fee is 05 May 2021.

A total of 172 vacancies are notified under Group A, B and C Posts. Shortlisted applicants shall be called for written exam.

More details on Chandigarh Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2021 such as qualification, age, experience, nationality of the applicant, selection process, exam date, fee and application fee, once the detailed notification is available.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 08 April 2021

Last Date of Online Application - 03 May 2021

Last Date of Submitting Application Fee - 05 May 2021

Chandigarh Municipal Corporation Vacancy Details

Group Name of Post Number of posts Group-B Station Fire Officer 01 Group C Fireman 81 Group C Driver 04 Group-A SDE (Civil) 01 Group A SDE (Hart) 02 Group B Accountant 02 Group B Sub Inspector (Ent.) 06 Group B Jr. Engineer (Civil) 04 Group B Jr. Engineer (Horticulture) 02 Group B Jr. Engineer (Public Health) 05 Group B Jr. Engineer (Electrical) 02 Group B Draftsman 06 Group C Clerk 41 Group C Steno-typist 05 Group C Data Entry Operator 02 Group C Patwari 01 Group C Horticulture Supervisor 02 Group C Jr. Draftsman 03 Group B Computer Programmer 01 Group B Law Officer 01

Chandigarh Municipal Corporation Salary:

Station Fire Officer - Rs. 10300-34800 + 4200 GP Fireman - Rs. 5910-20200 + 2400 GP Driver - Rs. 5910-20200 + 2400 GP SDE (Civil) - Rs. 15600-39100 + 5400 GP SDE (Hart) - Rs. 15600-39100 + 5400 GP Accountant - Rs. 10300-34800 + 4400 GP Sub Inspector (Ent.) - Rs. 10300-34800 + 4400 GP Jr. Engineer (Civil) - Rs. 10300-34800 + 4800 GP Jr. Engineer (Horticulture) - Rs. 10300-34800 + 4800 GP Jr. Engineer (Public Health) - Rs. 10300-34800 + 4800 GP Jr. Engineer (Electrical) - Rs. 10300-34800 + 4800 GP Draftsman - Rs. 10300-34800 + 3800 GP Clerk - Rs. 10300-34800 + 3200 GP Steno-typist - Rs. 10300-34800 + 3200 GP Data Entry Operator - Rs. 10300-34800 + 3200 GP Patwari - Rs. 10300-34800 + 3200 GP Horticulture Supervisor - Rs. 5910-20200 + 2400 GP Jr. Draftsman - Rs.10300-34800 + 3200 GP Computer Programmer - Rs. 10300-34800 + 4200 GP Law Officer - Rs. 10300-34800 + 4200 GP

Eligibility Criteria for Chandigarh Municipal Corporation Posts

Candidates can check the qualification and age limit on 08 April 2021

Selection Process for Chandigarh Municipal Corporation Posts



The selection will be done on the basis of written exam

How to Apply for Chandigarh Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2021 ?

Candidates can apply online through official website from 08 April to 03 May 2021.

Chandigarh Municipal Corporation Short Notification

Chandigarh Municipal Corporation Online Application

Chandigarh Municipal Corporation Website