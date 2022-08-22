Chandigarh Police Constable Admit Card 2022 (Out): Download @chandigarhpolice.gov.in

Chandigarh Police Constable Admit Card 2022 has been released on chandigarhpolice.gov.in. Check Direct Download Link below:

Chandigarh Police Constable Admit Card 2022: Chandigarh Police has released the admit card for the Band Instrument Playing Test of Recruitment of Constable (Band Staff) 2022. Candidates can download Chandigarh Police Constable Admit Card by clicking on the Chandigarh Police Admit Card Link available on the official website i.e. chandigarhpolice.gov.in. The test is scheduled to be held from 29 August to 24 September 2022.

How to Chandigarh Police Constable Admit Card 2022 ?

Go to the official website of Chandigarh Police and visit ‘Recruitment Section’ then ‘Constable’ Click on the admit card link available on the official website of Chandigarh Police - ‘Click here to Download Admit Card for Band Instrument Playing Test of Recruitment of Constable (Band Staff) - 2022’ and then on ‘Recruitment of Constables - 2022’ Now, click on ‘Click here to Download Admit Card for Band Instrument Playing Test of Recruitment of Constable (Band Staff) - 2022’ and then on ‘ Download Admit Card’ Enter Application ID and Date of Birth Download Chandigarh Police Admit Card

The selection for the post of Chandigarh Police Constable Band will be done on the basis of the Band Instrument Playing Test, Physical Efficiency & Measurement Test (PET and PMT) Written Exam, Document Verification and Medical Examination.

The police have invited the online applications for filling up thirty-nine (39) posts of constable (Band) in the pre-revised

pay scale i.e. entry-level pay of Rs. l99@/- & allowances os applicable as per notification of Government of Punjab, Department of Finance (Finance Personnel-l).

The last date of application was 27 July 2022.