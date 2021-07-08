Chennai Metro Recruitment 2021 for Managerial Posts, Download Application Form @chennaimetrorail.com

Chennai Metro Recruitment 2021 Notification Released at chennaimetrorail.com. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Chennai Metro Recruitment 2021: Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has released a notification for the posts of Chief General Manager (Planning & Design), General Manager (Construction), Additional General Manager (Safety), Manager (Design – UG), Additional General Manager (Legal), Joint General Manager (Design) and Manager (Design – Elevated). All Interested candidates can submit applications through offline mode on or before 13 August 2021.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application forms: 13 August 2021

Chennai Metro Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Chief General Manager (Planning & Design) - 1 Post

General Manager (Construction) - 2 Posts

Additional General Manager (Safety) - 1 Post

Additional General Manager (Legal)- 1 Post

Joint General Manager (Design)- 1 Post

Manager (Deisgn - UG) - 2 Posts

Manager (Design - Elevated) - 2 Posts

Chennai Metro Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Chief General Manager (Planning & Design) - Must be a B.E / B.Tech (Civil) graduate from a recognized University / Institute. M.E / M.Tech Graduate (Civil / Structural Engineering) is preferable.

General Manager (Construction) - Candidate must be a B.E / B.Tech (Civil) graduate from a recognized University / Institute. M.E / M.Tech Graduate (Civil / Structural Engineering) is preferable.

Additional General Manager (Safety) - B.E / B. Tech in Engineering from a recognized Institute / University with minimum one year PG / Diploma in Industrial Safety from State Board of Technical Education / other recognized Institution.

Additional General Manager (Legal)- graduate in Law B.L/LLB from a recognized Institution.

Joint General Manager (Design)- B.E / B.Tech (Civil) graduate from a recognized University / Institute. M.E / M.Tech Graduate (Civil/Structural Engineering) is preferable.

Manager (Deisgn - UG) - Must be a B.E / B.Tech (Civil) graduate from a recognized University / Institute. M.E / M.Tech Graduate (Civil/Structural Engineering) is preferable.

Manager (Design - Elevated) - B.E / B.Tech (Civil) graduate from a recognized University / Institute. M.E / M.Tech Graduate (Civil/Structural Engineering) is preferable.

Chennai Metro Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

The selection methodology comprises a two-stage process, interview followed by medical examination. The selection process will judge the candidate on different facets like knowledge, skills, comprehension, attitude, aptitude and physical fitness.

Download Chennai Metro Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for Chennai Metro Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can submit their applications along with the documents to Joint General Manager (HR), Chennai Metro Rail Limited, CMRL Depot, Admin Building, Poonamallee High Road, Koyambedu, Chennai- 600107 latest by 13 August 2021.