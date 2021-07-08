Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Chennai Metro Recruitment 2021 for Managerial Posts, Download Application Form @chennaimetrorail.com

Chennai Metro Recruitment 2021 Notification Released at chennaimetrorail.com. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here. 

Created On: Jul 8, 2021 19:31 IST
Chennai Metro Recruitment
Chennai Metro Recruitment

Chennai Metro Recruitment 2021: Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has released a notification for the posts of Chief General Manager (Planning & Design), General Manager (Construction), Additional General Manager (Safety), Manager (Design – UG), Additional General Manager (Legal), Joint General Manager (Design) and Manager (Design – Elevated). All Interested candidates can submit applications through offline mode on or before 13 August 2021.

Important Dates:

  • Last date for submission of application forms:  13 August 2021

Chennai Metro Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

  • Chief General Manager (Planning & Design) - 1 Post
  • General Manager (Construction) - 2 Posts
  • Additional General Manager (Safety) - 1 Post
  • Additional General Manager (Legal)- 1 Post
  • Joint General Manager (Design)- 1 Post
  • Manager (Deisgn - UG) - 2 Posts
  • Manager (Design - Elevated) - 2 Posts

Chennai Metro Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:

  • Chief General Manager (Planning & Design) - Must be a B.E / B.Tech (Civil) graduate from a recognized University / Institute. M.E / M.Tech Graduate (Civil / Structural Engineering) is preferable.
  • General Manager (Construction) - Candidate must be a B.E / B.Tech (Civil) graduate from a recognized University / Institute. M.E / M.Tech Graduate (Civil / Structural Engineering) is preferable.
  • Additional General Manager (Safety) - B.E / B. Tech in Engineering from a recognized Institute / University with minimum one year PG / Diploma in Industrial Safety from State Board of Technical Education / other recognized Institution.
  • Additional General Manager (Legal)- graduate in Law B.L/LLB from a recognized Institution.
  • Joint General Manager (Design)- B.E / B.Tech (Civil) graduate from a recognized University / Institute. M.E / M.Tech Graduate (Civil/Structural Engineering) is preferable.
  • Manager (Deisgn - UG) - Must be a B.E / B.Tech (Civil) graduate from a recognized University / Institute. M.E / M.Tech Graduate (Civil/Structural Engineering) is preferable.
  • Manager (Design - Elevated) - B.E / B.Tech (Civil) graduate from a recognized University / Institute. M.E / M.Tech Graduate (Civil/Structural Engineering) is preferable.

Chennai Metro Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria
The selection methodology comprises a two-stage process, interview followed by medical examination. The selection process will judge the candidate on different facets like knowledge, skills, comprehension, attitude, aptitude and physical fitness.

Download Chennai Metro Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for Chennai Metro Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can submit their applications along with the documents to Joint General Manager (HR), Chennai Metro Rail Limited, CMRL Depot, Admin Building, Poonamallee High Road, Koyambedu, Chennai- 600107 latest by 13 August 2021.

Comment ()
Job Summary
NotificationChennai Metro Recruitment 2021 for Managerial Posts, Download Application Form @chennaimetrorail.com
Notification DateJul 8, 2021
Last Date of SubmissionAug 13, 2021
CityChennai
StateTamil Nadu
CountryIndia
Organization Chennai Metro Rail Limited
Education Qual Post Graduate, Other Qualifications, Graduate
Functional Administration, Other Funtional Area
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next

Post Comment

0 + 0 =
Post

Comments