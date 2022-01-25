Free Online Courses For Class 11 & 12 Students on NCERT SWAYAM Portal: Check CISCE Official Notice Here!

CISCE or Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations has released an important notice regarding enrolment into NCERT SWAYAM Courses for students of classes 11th and 12th. Check the official notice and how to register below.

The Ministry of Education in 2017 had launched a platform to offer open online courses or MOOCs ( Massive Open Online Courses) also called SWAYAM. Council for Indian School Certificate Examination, CISCE has announced the enrolment into the NCERT SWAYAM Courses for Classes 11th and 12th on January 24, 2022. Students have been asked to enrol before March 31, 2022. The Official Notice has been released on cisce.org and can be checked below. Also, check how to enrol in these courses below.

As per the Notice, the online courses are applicable for classes XI and XII and would be offered by NCERT on the SWAYAM portal. Check the dates below.

NCERT SWAYAM Online Courses CISCE Notice: Important Dates

Event Date Starting of the Course December 20, 2021 Last Date of Enrolment March 31, 2022 Course Ends on May 31, 2022

NCERT SWAYAM Courses: How to Enrol?

Candidates are supposed to visit the website swayam.gov.in Click on the link on the homepage that reads 'sign in' to register. Register using your name and email address. You would be redirected to the SWAYAM Homepage. Click on Senior Secondary Courses Click on the desired course thereafter opening the page. On the course, page click on enrol link to get enrolment in the course.

As per the Board's message, “Keeping the current scenario of Covid-19, these online courses can support continuous learning of students in virtual mode.”

NCERT conducts online courses for the following subjects:

Accountancy Business Studies Biology Chemistry Economics Geography Mathematics Physics Psychology English Sociology

Check the details of the courses in the image attached below

