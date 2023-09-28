CBSE Class 12 Maths Worksheets with Answers 2024 (NCERT), Download PDF for Free

Worksheets for Class 12 Maths: Get NCERT Worksheets for CBSE Class 12 Maths here for free pdf download. These worksheets are important for CBSE Class 12 Maths Annual Exam preparations.

CBSE Class 12 Maths Worksheets with Answers 2024 (NCERT)
CBSE Class 12 Maths Worksheets with Answers 2024 (NCERT)

Grade 12 Maths Worksheets (NCERT Based): Practise makes a man perfect! Practice is very important for getting better at Math and solving all sums correctly in less time. To help with this, Jagran Josh has made effective worksheets just for CBSE Class 12 Math. When you work on the problems in these worksheets, you get lots of chances to understand what you're learning in class better. These worksheets cover many different topics, so you can see what you're good at and what you need to work on. This helps you know where you need to improve to perform well in board exams. These NCERT Class 12 Math Worksheets are super useful when you want to revise and go over what you've learned before your CBSE Class 12 Math Board Exam 2024.

These worksheets are made by experts and match what you learn in your NCERT Class 12 textbooks and the latest syllabus. You can use these worksheets to review important topics and practice solving different kinds of problems. This will make sure you're really ready for your exams.

Career Counseling

Advantages of Solving NCERT Class 12 Maths Worksheets

By engaging with these CBSE Math Worskheets for class 12, you will be able to:

  • Learning the application of theories and formulas
  • Understand and remember the concepts better
  • Self-assess your board exam preparation
  • Revise all concepts, chapter-wise

Grade 12 Math Worksheets With Answers: Download Chapter-Wise PDFs

The provided worksheets encompass a wide spectrum of questions, ranging from easy to complex, serving as valuable tools for not only gearing up for the 2024 CBSE board examinations but also for excelling in competitive exams such as JEE, NEET, CUET. 

These meticulously organised chapter-wise CBSE Class 12 Worksheets are conveniently available for download through the direct links given below.

Class 12 Maths Chapter

Worksheet Download Link

Worksheet Answers

Chapter 1 Relations and Functions

Class 12 Maths Relations and Functions Worksheet PDF

Class 12 Maths Relations and Functions Answers PDF

Chapter 2 - Inverse Trigonometric Functions

Worksheet PDF

Answers PDF

Chapter 3 - Matrices

Worksheet PDF

Answers PDF

Chapter 4 - Determinants

Worksheet PDF

Answers PDF

Chapter 5 - Continuity and Differentiability

Worksheet PDF

Answers PDF

Chapter 6 - Permutations and Combinations

Worksheet PDF

Answers PDF

Chapter 7 - Applications of Derivatives

Worksheet PDF

Answers PDF

Chapter 8 - Integrals

Worksheet PDF

Answers PDF

Chapter 9 - Applications of the Integrals

Worksheet PDF

Answers PDF

Chapter 10 - Differential Equations

Worksheet PDF

Answers PDF

Chapter 11 - Vectors

Worksheet PDF

Answers PDF

Chapter 12 - Three - dimensional Geometry

Worksheet PDF

Answers PDF

Chapter 13 - Linear Programming

Worksheet PDF

Answers PDF

Chapter 14 - Probability

Worksheet PDF

Answers PDF

Related:

NCERT Class 12 Maths Textbook PDF

NCERT Class 12 Maths Solutions PDF

Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play

Related Stories

Next