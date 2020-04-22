CMD Kerala Recruitment 2020: Applications invited for Senior Project Advisor, Project Advisor and Other Posts

CMD Kerala Recruitment 2020: Centre for Management Development (CMD), Kerala has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Senior Project Advisor, Project Advisor and Others in Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB). Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 31 May 2020.
Important Dates
- Last date of application submission: 31 May 2020
CMD Kerala Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details
- Senior Project Advisor
- Project Advisor
- Junior Project Advisor
- Sr. Technical Advisor
- Technical Advisor
CMD Kerala Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: Post Graduate level qualification in the relevant discipline from reputed institutions.
CMD Kerala Recruitment 2020 Pay Scale
- Senior Project Advisor - Rs. 10,000 per day
- Project Advisor - Rs. 6000 per day
- Junior Project Advisor - Rs. 2500 per day
- Sr. Technical Advisor - Rs. 4000 per day
- Technical Advisor - Rs. 2500 per day
CMD Kerala Recruitment 2020 Experience
- Senior Project Advisor -Minimum 20 years
- Project Advisor - Minimum 15 years
- Junior Project Advisor - Minimum 5 years
- Sr. Technical Advisor - 10 years of experience
- Technical Advisor - 5 years of experience
Download Official CMD Kerala Recruitment 2020 Notification PDF Here
CMD Kerala Recruitment 2020 Application Process
Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 31 May 2020. Candidates can refer to the official notification PDF for more details.
Latest Government Jobs:
AP Grama Volunteer Recruitment 2020 Online Registration for 10700 ongoing @gswsvolunteer.apcfss.in; Check Complete Application Process Here
NERIWALM, Dolabari Recruitment 2020: Apply for Laboratory Assistant, Field Assistant, Accountant and Other Posts
Satyawadi Raja Harish Chandra Hospital, Delhi Recruitment 2020: Walk-in for Junior Resident Posts
RIMS Ranchi Recruitment 2020 Online Registration Last Date Extended for 25 Tutor Posts
Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital Delhi Recruitment 2020 for 15 Sr Resident and Jr Resident Posts
AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2020: Applications invited for Lab Technician, Field Attendant and Other Posts
BMC Recruitment 2020, Applications Invited for 65 Driver Posts