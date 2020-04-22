CMD Kerala Recruitment 2020: Applications invited for Senior Project Advisor, Project Advisor and Other Posts

CMD Kerala Recruitment 2020: Centre for Management Development (CMD), Kerala has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Senior Project Advisor, Project Advisor and Others in Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB). Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 31 May 2020.

Important Dates

Last date of application submission: 31 May 2020

CMD Kerala Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Senior Project Advisor

Senior Project Advisor

Junior Project Advisor

Sr. Technical Advisor

Technical Advisor

CMD Kerala Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Post Graduate level qualification in the relevant discipline from reputed institutions.

CMD Kerala Recruitment 2020 Pay Scale

Senior Project Advisor - Rs. 10,000 per day

Project Advisor - Rs. 6000 per day

Junior Project Advisor - Rs. 2500 per day

Sr. Technical Advisor - Rs. 4000 per day

Technical Advisor - Rs. 2500 per day

CMD Kerala Recruitment 2020 Experience

Senior Project Advisor -Minimum 20 years

Project Advisor - Minimum 15 years

Junior Project Advisor - Minimum 5 years

Sr. Technical Advisor - 10 years of experience

Technical Advisor - 5 years of experience

Download Official CMD Kerala Recruitment 2020 Notification PDF Here

Official Website

CMD Kerala Recruitment 2020 Application Process

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 31 May 2020. Candidates can refer to the official notification PDF for more details.

