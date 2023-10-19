CNP Recruitment 2023: Notification Out for 117 Vacancies, Salary up to Rs 95,910

Currency Press Note Recruitment 2023: Currency Note Press (CNP) has released the notification for various posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online between 19 October to 18 November 2023. Read on to know eligibility criteria, selection process, steps to apply online, vacancy distribution and other details pertaining to CNP Recruitment 2023.

Get all the details of Currency Note Press Recruitment 2023 here.

The Currency Note Press (CNP) has notified vacancies for the post of Supervisor, Artist, Secretarial Assistant and others. The application process will commence today, 19 October and the deadline for the submission of the application form is 18 November. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at cnpnashik.spmcil.com.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 117 vacancies for various posts. Get all the details on CNP Recruitment 2023 here.

Currency Note Press Recruitment 2023 Vacancy

The CNP Recruitment 2023 will be conducted to fill vacancies of Supervisor, Artist, Secretarial Assistant, Technician and other posts. Check out the table below to know the post-wise CNP vacancy.

CNP Vacancy 2023 Post Number of Vacancies Supervisor (T.O Printing) 02 Supervisor (Official Language) 01 Artist (Graphic Designer) 01 Secretariat Asst 01 Jr Technician 112

CNP Recruitment 2023 Eligibility

The educational qualification criterion is difficult for each post, but in general, candidates should possess a full-time ITI certificate recognised by NCVT/SCVT. As for age, aspirants should fall within 18 to 30 years of age. Refer to the official notification PDF to know the post-wise eligibility criteria.

CNP Nashik Recruitment 2023: How to Apply Online

Step 1: Visit the official website of Currency Note Press (CNP) at cnpnashik.spmcil.com.

Step 2: Go to the careers tab and click on the apply online link.

Step 3: Register yourself to generate a Registration ID and Password.

Step 4: Enter the login credentials and fill in the application form.

Step 5: Upload all the documents and pay the fees.

Step 6: Submit the CNP Application Form 2023 and download it for future reference.

Also, Read:

CNP Recruitment 2023 Selection Process

The selection process includes only one stage i.e. Written exam. Candidates need to score equal to or more than the minimum qualifying marks to see their names in the final merit list. Those who will be applying for the Secretarial Assistant post shall be asked to appear for the Stenography/Typing test as well before proceeding to the document verification round.

Also, check: