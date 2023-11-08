UPSC Commerce and Accountancy Books: Best IAS Mains Optional Books

UPSC Commerce and Accountancy Books: Accounting Corporate Accounting by Naseem Ahmed, Accounting Standards by D. S. Rawat, and Human Resource Management by K. Aswathappa are the highly recommended books for the Commerce and Accountancy IAS syllabus. Check here the list of best books for papers 1 and 2.

UPSC Commerce and Accountancy Books 2023 is an essential tool for exam preparation. It is the popular optional subject in the civil services main exam. It is highly recommended to pick the right UPSC Commerce and Accountancy Books 2023 to cover all the aspects of the syllabus. Aspirants should ensure that the books are based on the latest curriculum, trends, and patterns. Hence, the exam prep team of Jagran Josh has shared the top UPSC Commerce and Accountancy Booklist for Papers 1 & 2.

In this blog, we have compiled the list of the best UPSC Commerce and Accountancy Books 2023 for the IAS aspirants.

Best Commerce and Accountancy Books for UPSC

Commerce and Accountancy optional subject is a well-known choice among IAS aspirants owing to the availability of a wide variety of books and resources for this subject. It comprises two optional papers, i.e., Paper I and Paper II. Questions are asked on topics like accounting and finance, organisation theory and behaviour, industrial relations, etc. As the UPSC Commerce and Accountancy syllabus is vast, finalising the best books for both papers can be difficult. Here, we have compiled the best Commerce and Accountancy Books for UPSC for effective preparation.

UPSC Commerce and Accountancy Books for Paper 1

The UPSC Commerce and Accountancy Optional Paper I syllabus covers topics like Accounting, Taxation & Auditing (Financing Accounting, Cost Accounting, Taxation, and Auditing) and Financial Management, Financial Institutions and Markets. Check the list of best UPSC Commerce and Accountancy Books for Paper 1 shared below.

Accounting Corporate Accounting by Naseem Ahmed

Auditing Students’ Guide to Auditing by Aruna Jha

Income Tax book by V.K. Singhania or Girish Ahuja

Accounting Standards by D. S. Rawat

Financial Management; Text and Problems by Khan and Jain

Cost Accounting; Theory & Problems by Maheshwari & Mittal

Financial Institutions & Markets by L.M. Bhole

Indian Financial System by M.Y. Khan

UPSC Commerce and Accountancy Books for Paper 2

The UPSC Commerce and Accountancy Optional Paper II Syllabus focuses on topics like Organization Theory and Behaviours, Human Resource Management, and Industrial Relations Organisation Theory and Behaviour. Check the list of best UPSC Commerce and Accountancy Books for Paper 2 shared below.

Human Resource Management by C.B. Gupta

Human Resource Management by K. Aswathappa

Organisation Theory and Behaviour by B.P. Singha and T.N. Chabra

Industrial Relations by T.N. Chabra and R.K. Suri

Dynamics of Industrial Relations by C.B. Mamoria and Satish Mamoria

Organization Behaviour by L.M. Prasad

Best Commerce and Accountancy Booklist for UPSC

Here, we have compiled the best Commerce and Accountancy books for the UPSC mains preparation on the basis of the feedback of experts and past toppers. Here is the complete description of the top UPSC Commerce and Accountancy books, and then begin the preparation accordingly.

Accounting Corporate Accounting by Naseem Ahmed

Accounting Corporate Accounting by Naseem Ahmed is one of the best books to prepare well for the UPSC Commerce and Accountancy optional subject. This book provides conceptual clarity in easy-to-understand language and helps candidates learn the fundamentals of the numerical application of the corporate accounting process. It is one of the most useful books to increase the question-solving speed with accuracy.

Financial Management; Text and Problems by Khan and Jain

Financial Management; Text and Problems by Khan and Jain is a highly recommended civil services mains exam book. This book provides a detailed description of the concepts, theories, and techniques for all the topics prescribed in the official syllabus. It consists of solved questions, additional cases, and solutions for various numerical review questions at the chapter end.

Human Resource Management by K. Aswathappa

Human Resource Management by K. Aswathappa is one of the expert-recommended books for effective preparation of the IAS mains exam. This book is designed based on the updated syllabus, data, and examples. It is the latest edition book that provides insights into the fundamentals and practices of Human Resource Management.

How to Cover UPSC Commerce and Accountancy Books

Candidates must get their hands on the best Commerce and Accountancy books for UPSC to prepare efficiently for the exam. The right books will help them to align their approach and strategy with the exam requirements. Here are the strategies to cover the UPSC Commerce and Accountancy books efficiently.

Do not choose multiple books for a single topic. Choosing limited books to gain conceptual clarity for all the essential topics.

Read NCERTs first to learn fundamentals and then pick advanced books to strengthen their concepts.

When studying any chapters, prepare notes from the highly recommended UPSC Commerce and Accountancy book for UPSC, as it would be helpful in revision.

