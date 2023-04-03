CRPF HCM Cut Off 2023: Check Expected & Previous Year Cut off Marks

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) shall release the official CRPF HCM Cut Off 2023 PDF soon. As per the official notice, the minimum qualifying marks shall be 40% for the general category and 35% for the reserved category.

Get All Details About CRPF HCM Cut Off 2023 Here.

CRPF HCM Cut Off 2023: Central Reserve Police Force conducted the Computer Based Test (CBT) for the recruitment of eligible male and female candidates for the post of Assistant Sub Inspector (Steno) and Head Constable (Ministerial) from February 22 to March 11, 2023. As per the official notification PDF for CRPF ASI (Steno) and HCM 2023, the CRPF has announced a total of 1315 vacancies for Head Constable (Ministerial) and 143 vacancies for Assistant Sub Inspector (Steno).

The CRPF ASI (Steno) and HCM Selection Process includes Computer Based Test, Skill Test, Physical Standard Test (PST), Documents Verification, and Medical Test. The CRPF Head Constable and ASI Answer Key 2023 has been released on March 17, 2023 officially. Now, the CRPF Head Constable and ASI Result 2023 is expected to be released in April 2023.

In this article, candidates can know complete details of the CRPF HCM Cut Off 2023 Expected and Previous Years Cut Off Marks. We have also shared the minimum qualifying marks and steps to download CRPF ASI and HC Cut Off Marks..

How to Download CRPF HCM CutOff 2023?

Candidates can follow the steps shared below to download the category-wise cutoff CRPF HCM 2023 without any difficulty

Go to the official CRPF website.

On the homepage, click on the “Recruitment” tab.

Find the CRPF HCM cutoff marks link and click on it.

The cut-off PDF will appear on the screen.

Save or download the cut-off Pdf for future reference

CRPF HCM 2023 CutOff Release Date

Check the table below to know the release date of the CRPF HCM Cut Off 2023.

Events Dates Start Date of Submission of online applications January 4, 2023 Last date and time for receipt of online applications & Online Fee Payment January 25, 2023 Exam Date February 22 to March 11, 2023 CRPF HCM Result 2023 To be updated soon CRPF HCM CutOff 2023 To be updated soon

CRPF HCM Expected Cut Off 2023

Candidates should obtain more than or equivalent to the CRPF HCM Cut Off in order to get shortlisted for further recruitment rounds. The minimum qualifying marks for the UR category shall be 40% marks and 35% marks for EWS/OBC/ST/SC category to ace the computer-based test.

Candidates who have appeared for the CRPF HCM 2023 should check the CRPF HCM expected cutoff marks to get insights into their qualifying chances. Based on the feedback and exam analysis, the expert has released the expected cutoff marks of CRPF HCM 2023:

Category CRPF HCM Expected Cut Off 2023 General 82-84 OBC 76-79 SC 66-69 ST 54-58

Factors affecting the CRPF HCM Cut off 2023

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) decides the CRPF HCM CutOff marks. Some of the important factors considered responsible for deciding the CRPF HCM Cutoff marks are listed below:

Number of test-takers

Number of Vacancies

Difficulty Level of Papers.

Marks obtained in the papers.

CRPF Head Constable (Ministerial) Minimum Qualifying Marks

The CRPF HCM minimum qualifying marks are decided by the officials to select deserving aspirants for the next selection round. However, the category-wise minimum qualifying marks in Computer Based Test are given below:

Category Minimum Qualifying Marks UR 40% EWS/OBC/SC/ST 35%

CRPF HCM Previous Year Cut Off Marks

Candidates should go through CRPF HCM cut off last 5 years to predict the expected cut-off marks, previous years' cut-off trends, and competition level. Check the previous year cut off marks of CRPF HCM below: