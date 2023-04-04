CRPF Recruitment 2023: Apply for Teacher and Other Posts in NOIDA

CRPF is looking to recruit Headmistress, Teacher and Aaya. Check Online Application Link, Notification PDF, Salary, and Other Details.

CRPF Recruitment 2023: Office of the DIGP, Group Centre, C.R.P.F. Dadri Road Greater Noida has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Headmistress, Teacher and Aaya on its official website i.e.rect.crpf.gov.in.

Selected candidates will be recruited at Montessori School of Deputy Inspector General of Police, Group Center, CRPF, Dadri Road, Sutiana, Greater Noida-201306 purely on a temporary and contractual basis.The candidates can check the details related to CRPF Teacher Recruitment 2023 in this article.

CRPF Teacher Notification Overview

Name of the Recruitment Body Office of the DIGP, Group Centre, C.R.P.F. Dadri Road Greater Noida Name of the Post Headmistress Teacher Aaya Last Date of Application 24 April 2023 Selection Process Interview Interview Date 01 May 2023 Official Website www.crpf.gov.in

CRPF Teacher Notification and Application Form 2023

The candidates can check the details notification and application in the PDF link provided below:

CRPF Notification and Application Form 2023 Download Here

Eligibility Criteria for CRPF Teacher Posts

Educational Qualification:

Headmistress - Graduation with at least 50% Marks and B.Ed or Two year Diploma in Elementary Education or B.T.C or equivalent and five years teaching experience in Basic School.

Teacher - Graduation with at least 50% Marks and B.Ed or Two year Diploma in Elementary Education or B.T.C or equivalent.

Aaya - 5th class passed or equivalent examination with Hindi.

CRPF Teacher Salary:

Headmistress - 30 to 40 years

Teacher - 21 to 40 years

Aaya - 18 to 30 years

Selection Process for CRPF Teacher Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of interview. The interview will be held on 01 May 2023 at 10 AM at the Office of Deputy Inspector General of Police, Group Centre, CRPF, Dadri, Greater Noida-201306.

How to Apply for CRPF Teacher Recruitment 2023 ?

The candidates can apply offline and send their application for the appointment to the said posts to Office of Deputy Inspector General of Police, Group Centre, Central Reserve Police Force, Dadri Road, Greater Noida-201306. The last date of application is 24 April 2023 till 4 PM.