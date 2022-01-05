CSBC Forester & Forest Guard PET 2022 Cancelled @csbc.bih.nic.in, New Schedule Soon

CSBC Forester & Forest Guard PET 2022: Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has released an important notice regarding the cancellation of PET of Forest Guard and Forester. (Advt. No. 03/2020, 04/2020). The candidates who applied for CSBC Forester & Forest Guard PET 2022 can download the complete notice through the official website of CSBC.i.e.csbc.bih.nic.in.

According to the notice, CSBC Forester & Forest Guard PET was scheduled to be held between 10 to 12 January 2022 at Sanjay Gandhi Jaivik Udyan (Gate Number 1), Jawaharlal Nehru Marg, Patna — 800001. The exam is now postponed due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus. The new dates for the exam will be intimated in due course of time. All candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates.

The candidates are advised to keep their admit cards for future use. No new admit cards shall be allotted. The candidates will have to carry existing admit cards on the day of the Physical Efficiency Test.

This drive is being done to recruit 720 vacancies, out of which, 484 vacancies are for the post of Forest Guard and 236 for Forester posts. The candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates.

For More Jobs:

Top 9 Government Jobs announced for 2022: Railways, Banks, Defence among top recruiters

DWSS Punjab Recruitment 2022 for BRC, CDS & Other Posts, 88 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online from 6 Jan onwards

HPPSC Naib Tehsildar Recruitment 2022 Notification Released: Apply Online @hppsc.hp.gov.in

DRDO JRF Recruitment 2022: Applications invited for Junior Research Fellow Posts, Salary upto 31,000/-

UKSSSC Recruitment 2022: 221 Vacancies Notified for Sub Inspector, Gulnayak and Fire Officer Posts