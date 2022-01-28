JagranJosh Education Awards 2022 - Nominations Open!

CSIR CIMFR Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 68 Project Assistant and Others @cimfr.nic.in, Check Eligibility

CSIR -CIMFR has invited application for the 68  Project Assistant and other post on its official website. Check CSIR -CIMFR recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

Created On: Jan 28, 2022 10:41 IST
CSIR CIMFR Recruitment 2022
CSIR CIMFR Recruitment 2022

CSIR -CIMFR Recruitment 2022 Notification: CSIR -Central Institute of Mining and Fuel Research (CSIR -CIMFR), Bilaspur has invited applications for the 68 posts of Project Assistant, Project Associate and others . Interested and eligible candidates can appear for  walk-in-interview scheduled on 16 to 24 February 2022. 

Notification Details for CSIR -CIMFR Recruitment 2022 Notification: 
Advertisement No.: PA/150222/BU/R&A-II

Important Dates for CSIR -CIMFR Recruitment 2022 Notification:  
Date for Walk-in-interview: 16 to 24 February 2022

Vacancy Details for CSIR -CIMFR Recruitment 2022 Notification: 
Project Assistant: 38
Project Associate - I: 28
Project Associate-II: 02

Eligibility Criteria for CSIR -CIMFR Recruitment 2022 Notification: 
Educational Qualification:

Project Assistant: 
Essential Qualification with minimum equivalent 65% marks
All 3 years B.Sc or B.Sc (H) in Geology
All 3 years B.Sc or B.Sc (H) in Chemistry
Diploma in Chemical Engineering
Diploma in Computer Science Engineering
Diploma in Electrical Engineering
Diploma in Mining Engineering

Project Associate - I: 
Essential Qualification with minimum equivalent 65% marks
Post Graduate Master Degree with Geology/Applied Geology

Post Graduate Master Degree with Chemistry / Applied Chemistry
B.E/B.Tech in Chemical Engineering
B.E/B.Tech in Computer Science Engineering
B.E/B.Tech in Electrical Engineering
B.E/B.Tech in Civil Engineering

Project Associate-II:
Essential Qualification with minimum 65% marks /Post Graduate Master Degree in Geology/Applied Geology with essential experience of 02 years in R&D in Industrial and Academic Institutions or S&T Organization and Scientific activities and Services.
B.E/B.Tech in Mining Engineering with essential experience of 02 years in R&D in Industrial and Academic Institutions or S&T Organizations and Scientific activities and Services.
Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts. 

 

CSIR -CIMFR Recruitment 2022 Notification: PDF

How to Apply for CSIR -CIMFR Recruitment 2022 Notification: 
Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview scheduled from 16 to 24 February 2022  in accordance with the post with the essential documents as mentioned in the notification. 

