CSIR CIMFR Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 68 Project Assistant and Others @cimfr.nic.in, Check Eligibility

CSIR -CIMFR has invited application for the 68 Project Assistant and other post on its official website. Check CSIR -CIMFR recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

CSIR -CIMFR Recruitment 2022 Notification: CSIR -Central Institute of Mining and Fuel Research (CSIR -CIMFR), Bilaspur has invited applications for the 68 posts of Project Assistant, Project Associate and others . Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview scheduled on 16 to 24 February 2022.

Notification Details for CSIR -CIMFR Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Advertisement No.: PA/150222/BU/R&A-II

Important Dates for CSIR -CIMFR Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Date for Walk-in-interview: 16 to 24 February 2022

Vacancy Details for CSIR -CIMFR Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Project Assistant: 38

Project Associate - I: 28

Project Associate-II: 02

Eligibility Criteria for CSIR -CIMFR Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Educational Qualification:

Project Assistant:

Essential Qualification with minimum equivalent 65% marks

All 3 years B.Sc or B.Sc (H) in Geology

All 3 years B.Sc or B.Sc (H) in Chemistry

Diploma in Chemical Engineering

Diploma in Computer Science Engineering

Diploma in Electrical Engineering

Diploma in Mining Engineering

Project Associate - I:

Essential Qualification with minimum equivalent 65% marks

Post Graduate Master Degree with Geology/Applied Geology

Post Graduate Master Degree with Chemistry / Applied Chemistry

B.E/B.Tech in Chemical Engineering

B.E/B.Tech in Computer Science Engineering

B.E/B.Tech in Electrical Engineering

B.E/B.Tech in Civil Engineering

Project Associate-II:

Essential Qualification with minimum 65% marks /Post Graduate Master Degree in Geology/Applied Geology with essential experience of 02 years in R&D in Industrial and Academic Institutions or S&T Organization and Scientific activities and Services.

B.E/B.Tech in Mining Engineering with essential experience of 02 years in R&D in Industrial and Academic Institutions or S&T Organizations and Scientific activities and Services.

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

How to Apply for CSIR -CIMFR Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview scheduled from 16 to 24 February 2022 in accordance with the post with the essential documents as mentioned in the notification.