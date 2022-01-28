CSIR CIMFR Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 68 Project Assistant and Others @cimfr.nic.in, Check Eligibility
CSIR -CIMFR has invited application for the 68 Project Assistant and other post on its official website. Check CSIR -CIMFR recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.
CSIR -CIMFR Recruitment 2022 Notification: CSIR -Central Institute of Mining and Fuel Research (CSIR -CIMFR), Bilaspur has invited applications for the 68 posts of Project Assistant, Project Associate and others . Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview scheduled on 16 to 24 February 2022.
Eligibility Criteria for CSIR -CIMFR Recruitment 2022 Notification: Educational Qualification:
Project Assistant: Essential Qualification with minimum equivalent 65% marks All 3 years B.Sc or B.Sc (H) in Geology All 3 years B.Sc or B.Sc (H) in Chemistry Diploma in Chemical Engineering Diploma in Computer Science Engineering Diploma in Electrical Engineering Diploma in Mining Engineering
Project Associate - I: Essential Qualification with minimum equivalent 65% marks Post Graduate Master Degree with Geology/Applied Geology
Post Graduate Master Degree with Chemistry / Applied Chemistry B.E/B.Tech in Chemical Engineering B.E/B.Tech in Computer Science Engineering B.E/B.Tech in Electrical Engineering B.E/B.Tech in Civil Engineering
Project Associate-II: Essential Qualification with minimum 65% marks /Post Graduate Master Degree in Geology/Applied Geology with essential experience of 02 years in R&D in Industrial and Academic Institutions or S&T Organization and Scientific activities and Services. B.E/B.Tech in Mining Engineering with essential experience of 02 years in R&D in Industrial and Academic Institutions or S&T Organizations and Scientific activities and Services. Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
How to Apply for CSIR -CIMFR Recruitment 2022 Notification: Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview scheduled from 16 to 24 February 2022 in accordance with the post with the essential documents as mentioned in the notification.
