CSIR IICT Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For Scientist And Others @iict.res.in, Emoluments Rs. 2,13,051

CSIR-IICT has invited online application for the 20 Scientist & Other Posts on its official website. Check CSIR-IICT Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

CSIR IICT Recruitment 2023 Job Notification: CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology, Hyderabad (CSIR-IICT), a Premier Research Laboratory under the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) has published job notification in the Employment News (07-13 January) 2023. Out of total 20 vacancies, there are 16 posts are available for Scientist, 02 posts are each for Senior Scientist and Principal Scientist.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before 31 January 2023. Last date for submission of hard copy application is 15 February 2023.

Applying candidates should note that the prescribed essential qualifications given in the notification are the minimum and the constituted Screening Committee will adopt its own criteria for short-listing the candidates which can be written test/seminars/presentations/based on percentage of marks/academic achievements etc. or any other criteria.

Notification Details CSIR IICT Recruitment 2023 Job :

Advertisement No. 04/2022 Dated 29-12-2022

Important Date CSIR IICT Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 31 January 2023

Last date for receipt of hard copy applications : 15 February 2023

Vacancy Details CSIR IICT Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Scientist-16

Senior Scientist-02

Principal Scientist-02



Eligibility Criteria CSIR IICT Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Scientist-Ph. D. Thesis submitted in Science/Chemical Sciences/Chemistry

with Catalysis as the core area of research or

M.E/M. Tech. in Chemical Engineering.

Candidates arr advised to check the notification link for details including educational qualification/Desirable Qualifications & Experience/Job Description/Matrix Level/age limit and others for the posts.





Pay Matrix (7th CPC)/Total Emoluments CSIR IICT Recruitment 2023 :

Scientist-Level – 11/Rs. 1,21,641/-

Senior Scientist-Level – 12/Rs. 1,39,956/-

Principal Scientist-Level – 13 Rs. 2,13,051/-



Click Here For CSIR IICT Recruitment 2023 Job Notification PDF





How To Apply CSIR IICT Recruitment 2023 Job Notification: :

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through official website http://www.iict.res.in after following the steps given on the notification. Candidates are required to take a print out of online application & data sheet generated duly signed and send the same (Hard Copy) along with self attested copies of mark sheets, certificates, reprints of publications & other testimonials etc., so as to reach CSIR-IICT, Hyderabad on or before 15 February 2023.