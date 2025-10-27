CSIR UGC NET December 2025 Application Form Closes Today at csirnet.nta.nic.in, Check Registration Fees, Eligibility and More Here

MP Police Admit Card 2025, Download Link
By Meenu Solanki
Oct 27, 2025, 14:40 IST

CSIR NET Apply Online 2025 Last Date is October 27. Candidates can submit their application forms at csirnet.nta.nic.in. The application fee deadline is October 28, and corrections can be made between October 30 and November 1. Find the direct CSIR NET Application Form 2025 Link here.

CSIR NET Apply Online 2025 Last Date
CSIR NET 2025 Last Date: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the registration window for the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research National Eligibility Test (CSIR NET) 2025 today, October 27. Aspirants who are yet to apply can complete and submit their CSIR NET application forms before 11.50 pm. However, the payment window will close on October 28. The application correction window will be open from October 30 to November 1. Candidates can submit their application forms for CSIR NET Dec 2025 at csirnet.nta.nic.in.

CSIR NET is one of the most-sought after exams conducted twice a year for candidates who wish to become Assistant Professors or Junior Research Fellows. It is conducted by the National Testing at 132 cities in India. NTA started accepting the applications for CSIR NET Dec 2025 along with the release of the notification. The last date to apply online is October 27. Check all the important dates in the table below.

Exam Dates

Dates

CSIR NET Notification

25 September to 27 October

CSIR NET Last Date

27 October

CSIR NET Application Correction 2025 window

30 October to November 1

CSIR NET Exam Date

18 December

CSIR NET Apply Online 2025 Link

The online application for CSIR NET Dec 2025 will remain active till 11:50 pm. The direct link for CSIR NET online form is provided below for your convenience.

CSIR NET Apply Online 2025

Direct Link

How to Apply Online for CSIR UGC NET?

Step 1: Visit the official UGC NET website at csirnet.nta.nic.in. You can also click on the direct link provided above.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on CSIR UGC NET Online Application Link.

Step 3: Register yourself by entering your email ID and phone number.

Step 4: Once registered, fill out the application form.

Step 5: Make sure you have entered all the required information.

Step 6: Upload the necessary documents, pay the fee, and submit your application.

Step 7: Print a copy of your application form for future reference.

CSIR NET Application Fee 2025

The application fee is Rs 1150 for General category, Rs. 600 for General-EWS/OBC-NCL candidates, and Rs 325 for SC/ST/PwD & Third Gender categories. It is non-refundable and must be paid online.

Categories

Application Fees  

General

Rs 1150

General EWS/OBC(NCL)

Rs 600

SC/ST/PwD/PwBD/Third Gender

Rs 325

