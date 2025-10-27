CSIR UGC NET December 2025 Application Form Closes Today at csirnet.nta.nic.in, Check Registration Fees, Eligibility and More Here

CSIR NET 2025 Last Date: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the registration window for the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research National Eligibility Test (CSIR NET) 2025 today, October 27. Aspirants who are yet to apply can complete and submit their CSIR NET application forms before 11.50 pm. However, the payment window will close on October 28. The application correction window will be open from October 30 to November 1. Candidates can submit their application forms for CSIR NET Dec 2025 at csirnet.nta.nic.in. CSIR NET Apply Online 2025 Last Date CSIR NET is one of the most-sought after exams conducted twice a year for candidates who wish to become Assistant Professors or Junior Research Fellows. It is conducted by the National Testing at 132 cities in India. NTA started accepting the applications for CSIR NET Dec 2025 along with the release of the notification. The last date to apply online is October 27. Check all the important dates in the table below.

Exam Dates Dates CSIR NET Notification 25 September to 27 October CSIR NET Last Date 27 October CSIR NET Application Correction 2025 window 30 October to November 1 CSIR NET Exam Date 18 December CSIR NET Apply Online 2025 Link The online application for CSIR NET Dec 2025 will remain active till 11:50 pm. The direct link for CSIR NET online form is provided below for your convenience. CSIR NET Apply Online 2025 Direct Link How to Apply Online for CSIR UGC NET? Step 1: Visit the official UGC NET website at csirnet.nta.nic.in. You can also click on the direct link provided above. Step 2: On the homepage, click on CSIR UGC NET Online Application Link. Step 3: Register yourself by entering your email ID and phone number. Step 4: Once registered, fill out the application form.