CSPGCL Recruitment 2023: 105 ITI Apprentice Posts , Check Eligibility, Application Process, Other Details here

Chhattisgarh Power Generation Company Limited has announced CSPGCL Recruitment 2023 for 105 ITI Apprentice posts. Interested candidates can see the official notification of CSPGCL 2023 Recruitment from the official website of CSPGCL i.e., www.cspdcl.co.in

The application process has already started and the last date to apply is 16th March 2023.

The official notification released by the CSPGCL states that the period of Apprenticeship will be 1 year and candidates will not be liable to be absorbed as permanent or non-permanent employees after the completion of the Apprenticeship.

CSPGCL Recruitment 2023

Candidates can check here the detailed information according to the notice released by CSPGCL Recruitment 2023. For detailed information, candidates are advised to read the CSPGCL Recruitment 2023 PDF and visit the official website.

CSPGCL Recruitment 2023: Overview

CSPGCL Recruitment 2023 is out for 105 vacancies for ITI Apprentice posts. The CGPGCL Recruitment overview is provided below for the candidates.

CSPGCL Recruitment 2023 Recruitment Authority Chhattisgarh Power Generation Company Posts Name ITI Apprentice Total Vacancies 105 Mode of Application Online Vacancy Announced on 16th January, 2023 Last Date to Apply 16th March, 2023 Selection process Written Exam Interview

CSPGCL Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

Candidates can download the CSPGCL Recruitment 2023 PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are devised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for 105 Apprentice posts announced under CSPGCL Recruitment 2023. Download the official notification of CSPGCL Recruitment through the link given below.

CSPGCL Recruitment 2023 Important Dates

Candidates can check the CSPGCL Recruitment 2023 important dates from the table given below. The CSPGCL Recruitment 2023 recruitment dates have been announced along with the notification.

CSPGCL Recruitment 2023 Dates

CSPGCL Recruitment 2023 Vacancy Announced 16th January 2023 Online Application Begins 16th January 2023 Last Date to Apply 16th March, 2023

CSPGCL Recruitment 2023 Application Process

Candidates can find the CSPGCL Recruitment 2023 application form from the official website of Chhattisgarh Power Generation Company Limited. i.e., www.cspdcl.co.in

Candidates must be aware of the whole process before applying for the CSPGCL Apprentice Recruitment 2023.

CSPGCL Recruitment 2023: How to Apply

Candidates can refer to the following step by step guide to apply for CSPGCL Recruitment 2023

Step 1: Go to the official website of the CSPGCL i.e., www.cspdcl.co.in

Step 2: Click the ’Home’ link from the homepage.

Step 3: Select the link that shows ‘Recruitment’ and then click apply online

Step 4: The "Application Form" page will be displayed.

CSPGCL Recruitment 2023 Vacancy Details

A total of 105 vacancies are available under CSPGCL Recruitment 2023. The number of vacancies announced for CSPGCL Recruitment 2023 is tabulated below

CSPGCL Recruitment 2023 Vacancy

CSPGCL Recruitment 2023 Post Name Number of Posts Electrician 35 Fitter 30 Building Maintenance Tech 05 Machinist 04 Turner 05 Welder 20 Wireman 06 Total 105

CSPGCL Recruitment 2023 Eligibility

The Chhattisgarh Power Generation Company Limited has released the eligibility criteria in its official notification. The candidates must have completed ITI from a recognized institution.

CSPGCL Recruitment 2023 Educational Qualification:

The required CSPGCL Recruitment 2023 educational qualification is provided below.

CSPGCL Recruitment 2023 Categories Educational Qualification ITI Apprentice Candidates must have done 10th and 12th and also must have completed ITI from a recognized institution.

CSPGCL Recruitment 2023 Selection Process



The CSPGCL Recruitment 2023 selection will be done in two stages. The candidates who will successfully pass the written exam will appear for an interview. After the interview, a candidate will be selected.

CSPGCL Recruitment 2023 Salary

The candidates selected for the ITI Apprentice under CSPGCL Recruitment 2023 will receive a salary of 7000/- per month.