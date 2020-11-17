CTET 2020 Exam City/Centre Change Date Extended by CBSE @ctet.nic.in: Make Form Correction till 26th November; Check Details

CTET 2020: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has extended the last date to change exam centre choice till 26th November 2020. Candidates can now visit the official website ctet.nic.in to make change in their choice of Exam City for the CTET 2020 exam. In order to change the exam centre or city, candidates need to make corrections in the CTET Application Form 2020 that was filled by them earlier for the 14th edition of Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET). Here we have shared the direct the link on which registered candidates can undertake CTET Form Correction process for modifying their choice of exam city.

The CBSE is going to conduct the CTET 2020 exam now on 31st January 2020. The exam will be conducted offline in written mode amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In order to ensure social distancing and safety of candidates, the CBSE has decided to conduct the CTET 2020 exam in 135 cities. The CBSE has added 23 more cities to the list where the CTET January 2021 exam will be held. Earlier, the CTET 2020 Exam was scheduled to be held on 5th July 2020 in 112 exam cities. Have a look at the list of new cities added by the CBSE for the conduct of 14th edition of CTET examination:

Following cities have been added to the list of Exam Centre or City where the CTET examination will be held by taking all the preventive measures against the COVID-19:

To check the full list of cities where CTET January 2021 exam will be conducted, visit the link shared below:

Here's the official notice of the CBSE regarding the extension of last date for exam city correction:

